Kempton Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm at Kempton for the £250k guaranteed pool

ought to get Placepot punters off to a good start in Kempton's opener (1.50) and looks a banker.

His only hurdles defeat came against Triumph fourth favourite Comfort Zone over a stiff 2m1f at Cheltenham and 2m on good ground will suit this 104-rated Flat performer much better.

Boothill is clear favourite in the next (2.25), but he is penalised and going up in trip after a defeat at odds-on last time and that's reason enough to oppose him.

and are not far off him at the weights and at least one of them should hit the first two.

There's plenty of pace in the featured Coral Trophy (3.00), so I'll be looking for a few to pick off the leaders late in the race. is 2-2 at the track on good ground, goes well here and was in career-best form when last seen, and if , still well handicapped on his best form despite a win last time, is ever going to stay 3m it will be around Kempton.

In the fourth race (3.40), has the form to be a short-priced favourite, but he's not because he raced far too freely in the Betfair Hurdle last time and finished well beaten. A hood has gone on, though, and if it works he should be hard to keep out of the first two.

Hansard is the short-priced favourite, but as back-up I'll go with , who has a bumper win to his name over France's top youngster, Il Est Francais, and who beat a decent Flat performer with something to spare at Huntingdon last time.

In leg five (4.10), was a big eyecatcher at Ascot last week, having been given too much to do in a bid to get him to settle at the back. He should go well, while would have hated soft ground here when last seen and has a better chance than his market position suggests on his best hurdles form.

might be hard to beat in the last (4.45), but has a big pull at the weights on their last running here and has to go in too.

Kempton Placepot perm

1.50

1 Scriptwriter

2.25

2 Datsalrightgino

4 Solo

3.00

8 Our Power

9 Flegmatik

11 Jacamar

3.40

2 Imperial Bede

4 Rubaud

4.10

4 Royaume Uni

7 Ivaldi

4.45

1 Kap Auteuil

3 Quick Draw

1x2x3x2x2x2 = 48 lines

