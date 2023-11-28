Kelso Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Kelso on Wednesday and the 2m mares’ novice hurdle (12.30) kicks things off. Take on favourite Wyenot with Anamanda and Fiveafterfour .

The 2m7½f novice handicap chase (1.00) comes up next and a small field makes it tricky with only two places on offer. Prince Des Fichaux and Swallows Song make the most appeal.

The 2m5f handicap hurdle (1.35) is wide open. Eden Mill comes into the race following a good second over course and distance last time, while Bouncing Bobby should also go well.

The 3m2f handicap hurdle (2.10) is a good opportunity for a banker, provided all eight runners stand their ground. Haveyougotmymoney is in good form and consistent to boot.

Eight are also due to line up in the 2m6½f novice handicap hurdle (2.45) and Beat The Retreat is an interesting one for Nick Alexander. Ballin Bay looks like the best alternative.

The 3m2f conditional jockeys’ handicap chase (3.20) closes the card and seven runners means only two places again. Camp Belan and Fortcanyon are the two who appeal most.

Kelso Placepot perm

12.30

2 Anamanda

5 Fiveafterfour

1.00

3 Prince Des Fichaux

5 Swallows Song

1.35

8 Bouncing Bobby

12 Eden Mill

2.10

8 Haveyougotmymoney

2.45

6 Ballin Bay

7 Beat The Retreat

3.20

2 Camp Belan

5 Fortcanyon

2 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 32 lines

