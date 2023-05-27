ITV Racing Tips: one key runner from each of the ten races on ITV4 on Saturday
1.15 Haydock
Betfred supports Jack Berry House Handicap, 1m4f
A fairly modest middle-distance handicap kicks off ITV’s coverage. Auld Toon Loon and In The Breeze have run respectably recently and should be involved, while the William Buick-ridden C'Mon Kenny is unexposed in this company and worth watching for the future.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: AULD TOON LOON
Close second when upped to 1m2f on handicap debut and every chance he'll stay this far
1.30 Goodwood
William Hill Festival Stakes (Listed), 1m2f
Francesco Clemente hasn't been set any demanding targets in his three starts to date but has won all of them in the style of a classy horse. This Listed race should give us more of an idea whether or not he'll be up to Group 1 standard later this summer.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: FRANCESCO CLEMENTE
Most progressive in winning all three starts last year and retains any amount of potential
1.50 Haydock
Betfred TV Nell Hook Handicap, 2m
This staying handicap will see several progressive types face off against each other. Law Of The Sea put in a cracking first effort for Ian Williams when fourth in the Chester Cup last time and has to be considered, while Carzola and Mountain Road have done plenty of winning recently.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: LAW OF THE SEA
Unlucky fourth in the Chester Cup on stable debut and could play a leading role
2.05 Goodwood
William Hill Harroways Handicap, 7f
This £75,000 handicap looks extremely competitive, with several of the top outfits represented. William Haggas, John and Thady Gosden, Paul and Oliver Cole and Richard Hannon all fire exciting three-year-olds at it, and any of them could make up into top-class performers.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: TARFREEJ
Soft ground blunted his finishing kick at Newbury and deserves another chance
2.25 Haydock
Betfred Silver Bowl Handicap, 1m
The Silver Bowl is often a contest for Royal Ascot-bound prospects and the most obvious candidate for those honours this year is Juddmonte's Frankel colt Covey. Gincident and Royal Cape are improving, while Defence Of Fort has some top form to his name.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: DEFENCE OF FORT
Came up short in Group 3 races but prior to those he impressed on his debut last July
2.40 York
William Hill Epic Boost Handicap, 5f
This looks like a typical sprint down the Knavesmire and could be tough to figure out. Korker certainly did a good job of advertising his claims when finishing second over the same course and distance from an uncompromising position at the Dante meeting.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: BEDFORD FLYER
Closely matched with Korker on last week's course-and-distance third; may build on that; major player
3.00 Haydock
Betfred Sandy Lane Stakes (Group 2), 6f
This Group 2 race is often a trial for the Commonwealth Cup and Little Big Bear is still the 5-1 favourite for that contest despite being well beaten in the 2,000 Guineas. He's miles clear on the ratings but Bradsell, Cold Case and Al Dasim are all worthy opponents.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: BRADSELL
Coventry winner; returned from injury with promising third at Ascot; strong contender
3.15 York
William Hill Bronte Cup (Group 3), 1m6f
Last season's Park Hill winner Mimikyu sets a high standard here and should be tough to beat but she was disappointing in the Fillies & Mares at Ascot afterwards and needs to put that behind her with a fresh batch of fillies taking her on.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: RIVER OF STARS
Progressive sort; Listed winner over 1m6f; Park Hill effort can be upgraded; respected
3.35 Haydock
Betfred Temple Stakes (Group 2), 5f
This race frequently informs the King's Stand at Royal Ascot and can give younger runners the opportunity to face older rivals for the first time. It is therefore interesting that the two three-year-old fillies dominate this market, with Prix de l'Abbaye winner The Platinum Queen carrying a penalty for that Group 1 success.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: ANNAF
Fourth in the Duke Of York when denied a clear run and he holds each-way claims
3.40 Curragh
Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (Group 1), 1m
This Classic will hopefully clear up a few questions asked by the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, with the second, third and fourth all back to do battle again. The supplemented Royal Scotsman is favoured by many to come out on top after running keenly on the Rowley Mile, but he will face fresh opposition in Coolmore's Paddington and Group 1 winner Proud And Regal.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: ROYAL SCOTSMAN
Newmarket third; decent chance of getting his head in front here with that under his belt
