ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the ten races on ITV3 on Saturday

1.35 Kempton Unibet September Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

Bay Bridge has contested Group 1s on his last six starts but drops to Group 3 company and reverts to the all-weather in a bid to record a first win since landing last October's Champion Stakes. Israr beat Derby and King George winner Adayar in a Group 2 last time and represents the John and Thady Gosden yard responsible for six of the last eight winners of this race. Chile Derby winner Fortino also makes his stable debut for the Gosdens.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ISRAR

Highly progressive; stable has won five of the last eight runnings; bred to handle all-weather

Israr 13:35 Kempton (A.W)

1.50 Haydock

Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes (Group 3), 1m

Light Infantry has placed in Group 1 company on his last three starts, beating the reopposing Chindit in the Queen Anne before reversing the form with the winner of that Royal Ascot opener, Triple Time, when third in the Prix Jacques le Marois. Jersey runner-up Zoology, like Light Infantry, is Australia-bound and makes his first appearance for Harry Eustace since joining from fellow Newmarket trainer James Ferguson.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LIGHT INFANTRY

No win since 2021 Horris Hill but several good runs in top company since; leading claims

Light Infantry 13:50 Haydock

2.10 Kempton

Unibet London Mile Series Final Handicap, 1m

Last year's winner First View was beaten half a length by Baltimore Boy in a qualifier for this race last month and bids to reverse the form off 1lb better terms. Helm Rock has been upped 8lb for his Newcastle Racing League success, while Kathab represents William Haggas, who has won this twice in the last nine runnings.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: FIRST VIEW

Course-and-distance record reads 11212, including winning this race last year off 2lb higher; fascinating

2.25 Haydock

Get Daily Rewards With Betfair Handicap, 1m6f

Denmark chased home St Leger hopeful Middle Earth on his handicap debut at York last time and could have the class to defy top weight off a 5lb higher mark. However, Naqeeb was beaten a nose by Middle Earth at Newmarket in July and may be better treated off an opening mark of 100 if reproducing a performance like that.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: NAQEEB

Has an illustrious pedigree and his novice form reads very well; could play a leading role

2.35 Ascot

bet365 Handicap, 7f

Quinault's run of six handicap wins in a row was brought to an end at this track last time and Stuart Williams steps his three-year-old up to 7f for the first time since scoring at Brighton in May. Quinault clashes with older horses for the first time in 2023 and International Stakes second Hickory look the biggest danger.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HICKORY

Excellent second in the International over course and distance, taking well to visor; respected

2.45 Leopardstown

Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Tahiyra bids to complete a Group 1 hat-trick after wins in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes. Zarinsk tackles top-level company for the first time off the back off a Group 2 victory at this track in the Minstrel Stakes.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: TAHIYRA

The leading three-year-old filly at this trip and sets the standard against older fillies

3.00 Haydock

Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap, 1m6f

Euchen Glen won this in 2020 off a 4lb higher mark and had Caius Chorister, Post Impressionist, Get Shirty, Adjuvant and Enemy behind him when fourth in the Ebor last time. Aztec Empire is 1lb better off with Forza Orta than when beaten a neck by that rival at York and could make amends.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CAIUS CHORISTER

Did well to finish sixth in the Ebor having been short of room and she's one to consider

3.10 Ascot

Lavazza Stakes, 1m4f

Victory Dance makes his handicap debut and has to condede weight to Tony Carroll's five-timer-seeking Gallant Lion. Ralph Beckett's Overactive also bids to extend a winning streak after wins at Lingfield and Leicester.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GALLANT LION

Improving; scored at Windsor last month, completing a four-timer; major claims

3.20 Leopardstown

Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (Group 1), 1m2f

Derby winner Auguste Rodin needs to bounce back from his flop in the King George, in which he was an eased down last of ten. King Of Steel, second to Auguste Rodin in the Epsom Classic, was third in the King George and is dropped to 1m2f for the first time this season. Last year's first two home Luxembourg and Onesto are back for more.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: AUGUSTE RODIN

Derby and Irish Derby hero, has suffered two major reverses, has capability to rebound

3.35 Haydock

Betfair Sprint Cup (Group 1), 6f

All eyes will be on how Shaquille comes out the stalls as Julie Camacho's sprinter has overcome tardy starts to land back-to-back Group 1s in the Commonwealth and July Cups. Unlike Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee winner Khaadem and July Cup runner-up Run To Freedom, Mill Stream contests his first Group 1.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SHAQUILLE

Group 1 wins the last twice despite rearing at the start and he's the one to beat

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 2.25 Haydock: NAQEEB

Race 2, 2.35 Ascot: HICKORY

Race 3, 2.45 Leopardstown: TAHIYRA

Race 4, 3.00 Haydock: CAIUS CHORISTER

Race 5, 3.10 Ascot: GALLANT LION

Race 6, 3.20 Leopardstown: AUGUSTE RODIN

Race 7, 3.35 Haydock: SHAQUILLE

