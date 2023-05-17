ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six races on ITV4 on Wednesday



Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap, 1m4f

Six of the last ten runnings have gone to the favourite, including in three of the last four editions. The lightly raced Real Dream, trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Ryan Moore, looks set to head the market on the back of his handicap debut success at Kempton.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

May have needed his reappearance and it was soft ground; C&D second in August; interesting

Thundering 13:50 York



Racing Welfare Mental Health Awareness Week Handicap Hurdle, 2m2½f

The Nigel Hawke-trained Inferno Sacree seeks a fifth handicap hurdle success since January and was back to winning ways at Perth last time. Monjules, trained by Harry Fry, is similarly in fine form and could take some stopping.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Good Flat run recently and 3-5 over hurdles for yard; obvious contender

Monjules 14:05 Newton Abbot



Churchill Tyres Handicap, 6f

Khanjar was a well-beaten favourite in last year's Ayr Gold Cup but could have more to offer, while Bielsa returned to form when second at Redcar on his reappearance. Last year's winner Dakota Gold is off a 6lb higher mark and is among seven runners to have scored over course and distance.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Penultimate effort was most encouraging; latest run excusable; has a good prize in him

Spirit Of Light 14:25 York



1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes (Group 2), 6f

The John Quinn-trained Highfield Princess seeks back-to-back wins but has to defy a penalty for her Group 1 success in the Flying Five. Creative Force, a conditions stakes winner at Haydock on Saturday, and Australian sprinter The Astrologist, who finished a head second in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan, are chief in opposition.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Still-unexposed 3yo colt; Gimcrack runner-up; interesting on first run against his elders

Marshman 15:00 York



Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (Group 3), 1m2½f

Oaks second favourite Infinite Cosmos bids to enhance her Classic claims in a race won by Oaks heroine Snowfall in 2021 and runner-up Emily Upjohn last year. Novakai has her first start since finishing second in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket and debut winners Gather Ye Rosebuds and Empress Wu are others to note.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Second over 1m as 2yo in Group 2 at Doncaster and Group 1 at Newmarket; best form in this

Novakai 15:35 York



Conundrum HR Consulting Handicap, 7f

The market has proved a good guide to this three-year-old handicap with five favourites striking in the last eight runnings. Chuzzlewit, who finished fifth in the Burradon Stakes on his return, New Endeavour, Ramazan and Zu Run are the four horses towards the head of the betting.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Impressive winner of 2yo novice at Leicester and he has potential off his opening mark

Caragio 16:10 York

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 York: THUNDERING

Race 2, 2.05 Newton Abbot: MONJULES

Race 3, 2.15 Worcester: PREMIER D'TROICE

Race 4, 2.25 York: SPIRIT OF LIGHT

Race 5, 3.00 York: MARSHMAN

Race 6, 3.35 York: NOVAKAI

Race 7, 4.10 York: CARAGIO

