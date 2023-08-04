ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six races on ITV on Saturday

1.50 Goodwood

Coral Stewards' Sprint Handicap, 6f

Zaman Jemil bids to follow up last month's win at Thirsk and will be partnered by Ryan Moore for the first time. Harry and Roger Charlton's three-year-old is the only last-time-out winner along with the hat-trick-seeking Count Otto. Many A Star goes for his first win since landing this consolation event 12 months ago.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MONSIEUR KODI

Two wins and several good placed efforts this year; conditions fine; should be bang there

Monsieur Kodi 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

2.05 Newmarket

British EBF Fillies' Nursery Handicap, 6f

Say Hello got off the mark over course and distance last Friday and makes her handicap debut off a mark of 85. Snafiya is 2-2 since joining Alice Haynes from George Boughey and also steps into handicap company for the first time along with Woodhay Wonder, who was third in a Group 2 at this track and trip at the July meeting last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LADY WULFRUN

Form of latest third has been franked and looks on a fair mark for nursery debut

Lady Wulfrun 14:05 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.25 Goodwood

Coral Summer Handicap, 1m6f

Northumberland Plate fifth Adjuvant represents Michael Bell, who won this race in 2021 and the trainer has booked Frankie Dettori. Duke of Edinburgh runner-up HMS President has course-winning form and bids to go one better than his second at Royal Ascot last time. Sweet William has been upped 7lb for his latest win at Newbury and could complete a hat-trick.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SWEET WILLIAM

Unraced on softer than good; lightly raced, promising and interesting despite 7lb rise

Sweet William 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

2.40 Newmarket

British EBF 40th Anniversary Chalice Stakes (Listed), 1m4f

Amusement was third in the Group 2 Curragh Cup last time and drops in trip and class for Donnacha O'Brien. Sunset Point bids to follow up a win at Ascot while last year's winning training combination, John and Thady Gosden, are represented by Sweet Memories and Spring Fever.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: AMUSEMENT

Holding her own in Listed/Group races of late and assured stamina will be helpful

Amusement 14:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

3.00 Goodwood

Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2), 1m6f

Free Wind's unbeaten streak of four races came to an end when fifth in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot but the five-year-old could make amends at a track where she won her only previous start at in 2021. Luisa Casati and Peripatetic are the other course winners in the line-up, which also includes Prix Maurice de Nieuil runner-up River Of Stars.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: FREE WIND

Rather disappointing when 6-4 favourite in Group 2 Hardwicke at Royal Ascot; clear on form

Free Wind 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.35 Goodwood

Coral Stewards' Cup, 6f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BIELSA

Beat his 20 rivals at York in May; ran well in Wokingham; slower ground a plus; big chance

Apollo One had most of these rivals behind him when second in the Wokingham and aims to confirm the form with the likes of Juan Les Pins, Mums Tipple, Orazio, Mr Wagyu, King's Lynn and Bielsa. Summerghand is rated 8lb lower than when winning this in 2020.

Bielsa 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Kevin Ryan

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £75,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 1.50 Goodwood: MONSIEUR KODI

Race 2, 2.05 Newmarket: LADY WULFRUN

Race 3, 2.25 Goodwood: SWEET WILLIAM

Race 4, 2.40 Newmarket: AMUSEMENT

Race 5, 3.00 Goodwood: FREE WIND

Race 6, 3.15 Newmarket: INTINSO

Race 7, 3.35 Goodwood: BIELSA

Read our Saturday previews:

1.50 Goodwood: 'He should have a smashing chance' - expert analysis and key quotes for the Stewards' Cup consolation

2.25 Goodwood: Sweet William tests his Ebor credentials when bidding for a hat-trick in £100,000 handicap

2.30 Galway: 'I really think this trip will suit him' - has Paul Townend picked the right one in Power Of Pause?

2.40 Newmarket: 'She's the highest-rated filly in the race and she has a big chance' - analysis and quotes for fillies' Listed race

3.00 Goodwood: Free Wind bids to give the Gosden team another Lillie Langtry and there are no excuses this time

3.35 Goodwood: 'He looks the best I’ve seen him all year' - key quotes for the Stewards' Cup with Orazio topping the big-sprint betting

Galway: 'We think he has come forward' - could there be another Capri lurking in the maiden at Galway?

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.