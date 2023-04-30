ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV4 on Sunday



Sky Bet Sunday Series 3YO Sprint Apprentice Handicap, 5f

The drop to 5f saw Winter Crown win for the first time and he is open to improvement on this handicap debut. Wreck It Ryley looks to break a run of four seconds, while Jm Jungle is another to consider for the in-form John Quinn.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

0-5 on turf in Ireland last year but a well-backed winner on his stable/AW debut at Southwell (5f) in February; good second there since in his first handicap and he's a key player if transferring improvement back to turf.

Jer Batt 15:45 Musselburgh View Racecard



Race To A Cure For MND EBF Novice Stakes, 5f

Nothing went right for Blue Prince on his debut, but he looked promising in defeat and can improve on that effort here. Myconian and East Bank won on their debuts, while Love Billy Boy is a rare runner at the track for Richard Hannon and also considered.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Sent off favourite and won on his debut at Saint-Cloud (4.5f, very soft) last month, with an easy next-time-out winner in second; his dam was a 5f 2yo Listed winner (on fast ground) and he could have plenty more to offer; strong claims under 4lb penalty.

Myconian 16:15 Musselburgh View Racecard



Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap, 1m

William Haggas has an excellent record at Musselburgh and Mystic Pearl is sure to run well again, having been narrowly been denied on her two handicap starts. Elim has been consistent and is open to improvement on her handicap debut.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Won Thirsk novice (7f, good) last September on third start and close third in Newmarket handicap (7f, good) next time; reappeared with close second at Southwell (1m, AW) a fortnight and this 3yo is open to further improvement for her top trainer, who is 7-13 here in the last five seasons.

Mystic Pearl 16:45 Musselburgh View Racecard



Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap, 1m4½f

Notimeforanother is highly unexposed and won readily on his handicap debut last time. Course-and-distance winner Arrange could be a danger if ready to roll on her reappearance.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Looked one to follow last May/June when winning his first two 3yo starts; didn't progress subsequently but he might now kick on having been gelded since his last run last December.

Knightswood 17:15 Musselburgh View Racecard



Sky Bet Sunday Series 3YO Mile Handicap, 1m

Charlie Johnston's pair, Urban Sprawl and Venetian, both won their final starts last year and are open to more improvement this season. Recent winner Out Of Shadows and the consistent Spioradalta could be involved in the finish.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Consistent on turf last season and, having been gelded, he improved to win on his AW and seasonal debut at Wolverhampton (7f) three weeks ago; there's every chance 1m will be within range and, having done it nicely last time, he's respected up 5lb.

Out Of Shadows 17:45 Musselburgh View Racecard



Sky Bet Sunday Series Handicap, 7f

Walking On Clouds has improved since joining Grant Tuer and won five times during the winter. Course-and-distance winners Gioia Cieca, Manigordo, On A Session, Mister Bluebird and Yaaser could all be involved in a competitive handicap.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Won off today's mark on reappearance last year (completing a hat-trick) in big field over 7f on good to soft at York; the only form resembling that since was his creditable third of 14 at Redcar (7f, soft) on 2023 return, checked over 1f out before running on; back in serious calculations.

Maywake 18:15 Musselburgh View Racecard



Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap, 5f

Last year's winner The Thin Blue Line is back for more and is sure to have been targeted at this race again. Monsieur Kodi and Rock Melody finished first and fourth in a similar race over course and distance last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Made all at Dundalk (5f, AW) in February and creditable second when battling on well in the mud at Cork (5f) on latest outing; ridden by Oisin McSweeney on last four starts, making the running; one of the more lightly raced contenders, she could have more to offer.

Dun Na Sead 18:45 Musselburgh View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1: 3.45 Musselburgh: JER BATT

Race 2: 4.15 Musselburgh: MYCONIAN

Race 3: 4.45 Musselburgh: MYSTIC PEARL

Race 4: 5.15 Musselburgh: KNIGHTSWOOD

Race 5: 5.45 Musselburgh: OUT OF SHADOWS

Race 6: 6.15 Musselburgh: MAYWAKE

Race 7: 6.45 Musselburgh: DUN NA SEAD

