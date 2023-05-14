Racing Post logo
ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV4 on Sunday

3.45 Hamilton
Sky Bet Sunday Series EBF Maiden Stakes, 5f

Golden Arrow cost £200,000 at the breeze-ups and makes his debut for the in-form Alice Haynes. Moonstone Boy has run well on his two starts and is the most experienced in the field, while Kandy House finished behind a subsequent winner last time and should improve this time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MOONSTONE BOY

Takes on some interesting rivals but sets a strong standard for the rest to aim at

Silk
Moonstone Boy15:45 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Andrew Mullen (-lb)Tnr: Iain Jardine

4.15 Hamilton
Race To A Cure For MND 3YO Sprint Handicap, 6f

Mereside Diva finished a close up second at Doncaster last time. That form has been franked by the fifth, who won next time. Mountain Warrior is open to improvement on his handicap debut for Ed Bethell, while Quintus Arrius arrives following a second at Pontefract.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HOUGOUMONT

Won two of his four 2yo starts; gelded since; brings potential to this handicap debut

Silk
Hougoumont16:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Graham Lee (-lb)Tnr: Julie Camacho

4.45 Hamilton
Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap, 1m1f

Nigwa finished fifth at Newcastle last time behind a progressive rival. She drops back a furlong and her fifth to Don’t Tell Claire at Newmarket is solid form. My Little Queens is 1-1 at Hamilton and travelled well last time at Doncaster before not quite getting home.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CROWN PRINCESS

Reasonable comeback run and now 2lb lower than when winning this last year; respected

Silk
Crown Princess16:45 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Graham Lee (-lb)Tnr: Ollie Pears

5.15 Hamilton
Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap, 1m 1/2f

Pisanello ran well for second when strongly supported for the Thirsk Hunt Cup. Raised just 1lb, Daniel Tudhope takes over in the saddle from Mark Winn. Shaladar is progressive and is 2-3 at Hamilton, while On A Session won at Musselburgh on the first day of the Sunday Series.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DUTCH DECOY

Back down to last winning mark and the fact he's 2-2 here very much heightens interest

Silk
Dutch Decoy17:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Oliver Stammers (3lb)Tnr: Charlie Johnston

5.45 Hamilton
Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap, 5f

Spoof comes into this chasing a hat-trick after wins at Windsor and Ascot, and Billy Loughnane claims a valuable 3lb claim. Huddle Up ran well at Thirsk on his reappearance last time. His last win came over five furlongs so the drop back in trip looks like a plus.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: OBJECT

Useful 2yo; struggled in 2022 but ran well last week on second run back for new yard

Silk
Object17:45 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan (-lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby

6.15 Hamilton
Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers' Handicap, 1m5f

Mister Camacho will be popular after winning by seven and a half lengths last time. Captain Haddock finished second in this race last year, is 9lb lower this time and the form of his last run at Doncaster has been well advertised since. Geremia drops down two grades following a close-up fourth at Newmarket.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HEIGHTS OF ABRAHAM

Beaten 23l on reappearance two weeks ago but similar in 2022 before back to form

Silk
Heights Of Abraham18:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Gray (-lb)Tnr: Keith Dalgleish

6.45 Hamilton
Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap, 1m3f

Faylaq ran well when second on his stable debut for Jim Goldie and the drop back in trip is a plus. Tipperary trainer Kevin Coleman sends one runner to Hamilton and Derry Lad will appreciate conditions. Aqwaam is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time and Don’t Look Back continues to progress.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DERRY LAD

Second of 18 at Navan (1m2f, heavy) on latest start; could have a big shout

Silk
Derry Lad18:45 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Gray (-lb)Tnr: Kevin Thomas Coleman

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.

Race 1, 3.45 Hamilton: MOONSTONE BOY
Race 2, 4.15 Hamilton: HOUGOUMONT
Race 3, 4.45 Hamilton: CROWN PRINCESS
Race 4, 5.15 Hamilton: DUTCH DECOY
Race 5, 5.45 Hamilton: OBJECT 
Race 6, 6.15 Hamilton: HEIGHTS OF ABRAHAM
Race 7, 6.45 Hamilton: DERRY LAD

Published on 14 May 2023
icon
