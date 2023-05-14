ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV4 on Sunday



Sky Bet Sunday Series EBF Maiden Stakes, 5f

Golden Arrow cost £200,000 at the breeze-ups and makes his debut for the in-form Alice Haynes. Moonstone Boy has run well on his two starts and is the most experienced in the field, while Kandy House finished behind a subsequent winner last time and should improve this time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Takes on some interesting rivals but sets a strong standard for the rest to aim at

Moonstone Boy 15:45 Hamilton View Racecard



Race To A Cure For MND 3YO Sprint Handicap, 6f

Mereside Diva finished a close up second at Doncaster last time. That form has been franked by the fifth, who won next time. Mountain Warrior is open to improvement on his handicap debut for Ed Bethell, while Quintus Arrius arrives following a second at Pontefract.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Won two of his four 2yo starts; gelded since; brings potential to this handicap debut

Hougoumont 16:15 Hamilton View Racecard



Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap, 1m1f

Nigwa finished fifth at Newcastle last time behind a progressive rival. She drops back a furlong and her fifth to Don’t Tell Claire at Newmarket is solid form. My Little Queens is 1-1 at Hamilton and travelled well last time at Doncaster before not quite getting home.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Reasonable comeback run and now 2lb lower than when winning this last year; respected

Crown Princess 16:45 Hamilton View Racecard



Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap, 1m 1/2f

Pisanello ran well for second when strongly supported for the Thirsk Hunt Cup. Raised just 1lb, Daniel Tudhope takes over in the saddle from Mark Winn. Shaladar is progressive and is 2-3 at Hamilton, while On A Session won at Musselburgh on the first day of the Sunday Series.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Back down to last winning mark and the fact he's 2-2 here very much heightens interest

Dutch Decoy 17:15 Hamilton View Racecard



Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap, 5f

Spoof comes into this chasing a hat-trick after wins at Windsor and Ascot, and Billy Loughnane claims a valuable 3lb claim. Huddle Up ran well at Thirsk on his reappearance last time. His last win came over five furlongs so the drop back in trip looks like a plus.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Useful 2yo; struggled in 2022 but ran well last week on second run back for new yard

Object 17:45 Hamilton View Racecard



Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers' Handicap, 1m5f

Mister Camacho will be popular after winning by seven and a half lengths last time. Captain Haddock finished second in this race last year, is 9lb lower this time and the form of his last run at Doncaster has been well advertised since. Geremia drops down two grades following a close-up fourth at Newmarket.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Beaten 23l on reappearance two weeks ago but similar in 2022 before back to form

Heights Of Abraham 18:15 Hamilton View Racecard



Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap, 1m3f

Faylaq ran well when second on his stable debut for Jim Goldie and the drop back in trip is a plus. Tipperary trainer Kevin Coleman sends one runner to Hamilton and Derry Lad will appreciate conditions. Aqwaam is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time and Don’t Look Back continues to progress.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Second of 18 at Navan (1m2f, heavy) on latest start; could have a big shout

Derry Lad 18:45 Hamilton View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using

Race 1, 3.45 Hamilton: MOONSTONE BOY

Race 2, 4.15 Hamilton: HOUGOUMONT

Race 3, 4.45 Hamilton: CROWN PRINCESS

Race 4, 5.15 Hamilton: DUTCH DECOY

Race 5, 5.45 Hamilton: OBJECT

Race 6, 6.15 Hamilton: HEIGHTS OF ABRAHAM

Race 7, 6.45 Hamilton: DERRY LAD

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.