ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV4 on Saturday

2.00 York

Queen Mother's Cup Handicap, 1m4f



Leading Irish amateur Jody Townend has a favourite's chance on her first Flat ride in Britain aboard recent course-and-distance winner Kihavah. Alice Stevens and Ian Williams teamed up to win with Zealandia 12 months ago and are represented by Dream Harder.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: KIHAVAH

Won over C&D at Dante meeting and has strong claims under good Irish amateur Jody Townend

Kihavah 14:00 York View Racecard Jky: Miss J Townend Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

2.15 Sandown

Aspall Cyder 1728 Handicap, 1m

The Charlie Johnston stable are in top form and Dutch Decoy aims to go one better after finishing a close second at Epsom on Derby day. Helm Rock also filled the runner-up spot last time while New Dimension is feared on his seasonal reappearance for Ryan Moore and Sir Michael Stoute.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: EILEAN DUBH

Held so far this year, but back off last winning mark; no surprise to see a better effort

Eilean Dubh 14:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

2.35 York

Sky Bet Handicap, 7f

David O'Meara has had a winner and a second in this race in the past three years and fields Darkness, who has gone close on his last two starts. Recent winners Scottish Summit, Liamarty Dreams and Eligible also feature.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SNAZZY JAZZY

Could improve for last month's run here; on a handy mark on last year's best form

Snazzy Jazzy 14:35 York View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (7lb) Tnr: Lawrence Mullaney

2.50 Sandown

Molson Coors Scurry Stakes, Listed, 5f

Great State made a flawless transition to Listed company when successful at York last time and Oisin Murphy, who is 6-12 when riding for Richard Fahey, keeps the ride. Two-time winner Tajalla is another interesting runner along with the consistent Yahsat.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GREAT STATE

Has improved leaps and bounds lately and won another Listed race last time; much respected

Great State 14:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Fahey

3.05 York

Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes, Listed, 1m6f

Quickthorn produced a career-best at this course when a 14-length winner of the Lonsdale Cup and is back in Listed company for the first time in over a year. Henry II Stakes winner Roberto Escobarr and Israr, a narrow runner-up at Newbury last time, head the opposition.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ISRAR

Short-headed in Newbury Group 3 on reappearance and has strong claims for top yard

Israr 15:05 York View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.20 Chester

Edinburgh Gin Seaside Handicap, 7½f

The stoutly bred Tafreej has performed respectably when sent off favourite on his two starts this season, but Cieren Fallon must overcome a wide berth. The progressive Sophia's Starlight looks for a third win of the campaign.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: TAFREEJ

Shapes as if this extended 7f will suit; still open to further improvement; respected

Tafreej 15:20 Chester View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

3.40 York

Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap, 6f

Apprentice jockey Connor Planas gets the biggest opportunity of his career aboard favourite Quinault, who is seeking a fifth successive win in this £100,000 handicap. Catch The Paddy, Quintus Arrius and Washington Heights are also live contenders.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MILL STREAM

Tailed off in Group 2 at Haydock on reappearance but 2yo form reads extremely well

Mill Stream 15:40 York View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 2.00 York: KIHAVAH

Race 2, 2.15 Sandown: EILEAN DUBH

Race 3, 2.35 York: SNAZZY JAZZY

Race 4, 2.50 Sandown: GREAT STATE

Race 5, 3.05 York: ISRAR

Race 6, 3.20 Chester: TAFREEJ

Race 7, 3.40 York: MILL STREAM

