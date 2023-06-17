ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV4 on Saturday

2.00 York
Queen Mother's Cup Handicap, 1m4f
Leading Irish amateur Jody Townend has a favourite's chance on her first Flat ride in Britain aboard recent course-and-distance winner Kihavah. Alice Stevens and Ian Williams teamed up to win with Zealandia 12 months ago and are represented by Dream Harder.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: KIHAVAH
Won over C&D at Dante meeting and has strong claims under good Irish amateur Jody Townend
2.15 Sandown
Aspall Cyder 1728 Handicap, 1m
The Charlie Johnston stable are in top form and Dutch Decoy aims to go one better after finishing a close second at Epsom on Derby day. Helm Rock also filled the runner-up spot last time while New Dimension is feared on his seasonal reappearance for Ryan Moore and Sir Michael Stoute.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: EILEAN DUBH
Held so far this year, but back off last winning mark; no surprise to see a better effort
2.35 York
Sky Bet Handicap, 7f
David O'Meara has had a winner and a second in this race in the past three years and fields Darkness, who has gone close on his last two starts. Recent winners Scottish Summit, Liamarty Dreams and Eligible also feature.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: SNAZZY JAZZY
Could improve for last month's run here; on a handy mark on last year's best form
2.50 Sandown
Molson Coors Scurry Stakes, Listed, 5f
Great State made a flawless transition to Listed company when successful at York last time and Oisin Murphy, who is 6-12 when riding for Richard Fahey, keeps the ride. Two-time winner Tajalla is another interesting runner along with the consistent Yahsat.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: GREAT STATE
Has improved leaps and bounds lately and won another Listed race last time; much respected
3.05 York
Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes, Listed, 1m6f
Quickthorn produced a career-best at this course when a 14-length winner of the Lonsdale Cup and is back in Listed company for the first time in over a year. Henry II Stakes winner Roberto Escobarr and Israr, a narrow runner-up at Newbury last time, head the opposition.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: ISRAR
Short-headed in Newbury Group 3 on reappearance and has strong claims for top yard
3.20 Chester
Edinburgh Gin Seaside Handicap, 7½f
The stoutly bred Tafreej has performed respectably when sent off favourite on his two starts this season, but Cieren Fallon must overcome a wide berth. The progressive Sophia's Starlight looks for a third win of the campaign.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: TAFREEJ
Shapes as if this extended 7f will suit; still open to further improvement; respected
3.40 York
Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap, 6f
Apprentice jockey Connor Planas gets the biggest opportunity of his career aboard favourite Quinault, who is seeking a fifth successive win in this £100,000 handicap. Catch The Paddy, Quintus Arrius and Washington Heights are also live contenders.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: MILL STREAM
Tailed off in Group 2 at Haydock on reappearance but 2yo form reads extremely well
Race 1, 2.00 York: KIHAVAH
Race 2, 2.15 Sandown: EILEAN DUBH
Race 3, 2.35 York: SNAZZY JAZZY
Race 4, 2.50 Sandown: GREAT STATE
Race 5, 3.05 York: ISRAR
Race 6, 3.20 Chester: TAFREEJ
Race 7, 3.40 York: MILL STREAM
