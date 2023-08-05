ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Sunday

3.45 Haydock

Sky Bet Sunday Series Apprentice Handicap, 5f

Tim Easterby holds a strong hand with the hat-trick-seeking Copper Knight and Manila Scouse, who was beaten only a neck in a competitive York handicap last week. Sheikh Maz Mahood has won in testing conditions and should find this easier than his assignment at the Curragh last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SHEIKH MAZ MAHOOD

Good strike-rate in handicaps and this race is weaker than latest; one to take seriously

Sheikh Maz Mahood 15:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Zak Wheatley (3lb) Tnr: Declan Carroll

4.15 Haydock

Race To A Cure For MND Newcomers' Restricted Maiden Stakes, 6f

Richard Fahey's Rainwater is a half-brother to the stable's useful Ventura Rebel, a Group 3 winner who was beaten just a neck in the Norfolk as a juvenile, and the trainer has a healthy strike-rate with his two-year-olds. Ralph Beckett is another who enjoys success with juveniles, so Forever Blue warrants consideration.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: RAINWATER

42,000gns half-brother to three winners, notably Group 3 winner Ventura Rebel; interesting

Rainwater 16:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

4.45 Haydock

Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap, 6f

Last-time-out winner Dark Trooper improved for a return to sprinting and is still unexposed at this trip. Be Proud has won his last two and still looks well treated on old form, while Impeller has been running consistently well and is proven in conditions.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BE PROUD

Chasing hat-trick after two Doncaster wins last month; conditions fine; still well treated

Be Proud 16:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

5.15 Haydock

Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap, 1m2f

Irish raider Derry Lad seeks a hat-trick in Britain after victories at Hamilton and Pontefract. Auld Loon Toon was a comfortable soft-ground winner at Chester last time, while course-and-distance scorers Bringbackmemories and Spirit Of The Bay merit consideration.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DERRY LAD

Second at Navan (1m2f, heavy) preceded wins at Hamilton (1m3f ) and Pontefract (1m4f)

Derry Lad 17:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Thomas Coleman

5.45 Haydock

Sky Bet Sunday Series Nursery Handicap, 7f

Nellie Leylax relished a return to soft ground when landing a second win last time and brings potential to this handicap debut. Course-and-distance winner Paladin and Catena both won their sole encounters in similar conditions, while Watcha Matey was beaten just a head in a handicap last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BRANDAISY

Soundly beaten so far but bred to improve for the step up in trip on nursery debut

Brandaisy 17:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Richard Fahey

6.15 Haydock

Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap, 1m

Nigiri looked better the further she went when winning at this course last time and the step up to a mile should suit. Fellow three-year-old Raimunda won well in a heavy-ground, course-and-distance novice and is open to improvement on her handicap debut.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: NIGIRI

Comfortable 7f win here on handicap debut and she could have more to offer now back up to a mile

Nigiri 18:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

6.45 Haydock

Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers Handicap, 2m

Cinnodin is 4-6 in handicaps and looked a thorough stayer over this trip when winning on soft ground at Newbury last time. Nathanael Greene and Geremia drop in grade and shouldn't be ignored, while Pyramid Place won well in similar conditions over hurdles and could capitalise on a lowly Flat rating.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CINNODIN

3yo with four handicap wins, the latest over 2m on soft; thorough stayer

Cinnodin 18:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Richard Hughes

ITV7 tips and predictions

