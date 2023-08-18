ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Saturday

1.50 Newbury

BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes (Group 3), 1m5½f

Chester Vase winner Arrest failed to have an impact in the quick-ground Derby and King Edward VII Stakes, but returns here as a warm favourite with the softer conditions expected to help his chances. The Godolphin-owned Kemari landed a Listed race at Newmarket last time out, while Klondike has shown good form and is a course winner.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ARREST

Easy win in Group 3 Chester Vase (1m4f, soft) in May; disappointing on good to firm since

Arrest 13:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

2.05 Newmarket

JenningsBet Grey Horse Handicap, 6f

Three-year-olds Celtic Champion and Divine Libra, who placed in a better class race over course and distance last time, are unexposed and fancied in the market. Strike landed this race last year, while Mitrosonfire arrives on the same mark as for his victory in this in 2021. Last-time-out winners Magical Max and Masterclass, and Silver Samurai, who drops in class, are others of note.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DIVINE LIBRA

Suited by drop to 6f last month, winning at Chester then third here; commands respect

Divine Libra 14:05 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charles Hills

2.25 Newbury

Highclere Castle Gin Handicap, 5f

Rod Millman holds a strong hand with early favourite Four Adaay and last-time-out scorer Woolhampton. Richard Hannon’s runners are always worth noting here and Swift Asset has been solid lately, while Harry Brown was unlucky last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HARRY BROWN

Progressive in AW handicaps; out of luck over 5f back on turf but had excuses

Harry Brown 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

2.40 Ripon

William Hill Silver Trophy Handicap, 6f

Course-and-distance winners dominate the market, with Fortamour, Mark's Choice, Thornaby Pearl and Cooperation all hard to ignore. Prince Of Bel Lir and Thaki come into this contest having won last time out, while the Nigel Tinkler pair, Golden Duke and Roundhay Park, could pose a threat.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PRINCE OF BEL LIR

Back to form with front-running Salisbury win latest; can snare the fair rail; interesting

Prince Of Bel Lir 14:40 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Alice Bond (7lb) Tnr: Joseph Parr

3.00 Newbury

Heart Bingo Summer Sizzler Handicap, 7f

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained Open Mind enjoyed success in Meydan earlier this year and is prominent in the market. Classic posted a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings at Sandown and should not be overlooked, while the veteran Accidental Agent has a big run in him from a falling mark.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CLASSIC

Form of Sandown win has been franked and he's firmly in calculations up just 2lb

Classic 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.15 Ripon

William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap, 6f

Trainer Richard Fahey won this race in 2013 and 2015, and has a leading contender in Monsieur Kodi, who won the Stewards' Sprint at Glorious Goodwood this month. Summerghand is a regular in these big-field handicaps, while Lakota Blue, Bay Breeze, It Just Takes Time, Twelfth Knight and Hyperfocus are all course-and-distance winners.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MONSIEUR KODI

Excellent progress this year and 3lb rise for his recent Goodwood win looks very generous

Monsieur Kodi 15:15 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Richard Fahey

3.35 Newbury

BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Richard Hannon is yet to win this race, but he has a huge opportunity with Chindit, who was extremely unlucky when narrowly losing out to Modern Games in the Lockinge. Last year’s winner Jumby is a doubt over ground conditions, but he is a threat if he runs. Pogo, Mostabshir and Mammas Girl, also trained by Hannon, have chances.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CHINDIT

Below par at Royal Ascot but leading claims judged on his second here in the Lockinge

Chindit 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 2.05 NEWMARKET: DIVINE LIBRA

Race 2, 2.25 NEWBURY: HARRY BROWN

Race 3, 2.30 DONCASTER: PETE THE BRIEF

Race 4, 2.40 RIPON: PRINCE OF BEL LIR

Race 5, 3.00 NEWBURY: CLASSIC

Race 6, 3.15 RIPON: MONSIEUR KODI

Race 7, 3.35 NEWBURY: CHINDIT

