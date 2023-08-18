Racing Post logo
ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Saturday

1.50 Newbury
BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes (Group 3), 1m5½f

Chester Vase winner Arrest failed to have an impact in the quick-ground Derby and King Edward VII Stakes, but returns here as a warm favourite with the softer conditions expected to help his chances. The Godolphin-owned Kemari landed a Listed race at Newmarket last time out, while Klondike has shown good form and is a course winner.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ARREST

Easy win in Group 3 Chester Vase (1m4f, soft) in May; disappointing on good to firm since

Silk
Arrest13:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

2.05 Newmarket
JenningsBet Grey Horse Handicap, 6f

Three-year-olds Celtic Champion and Divine Libra, who placed in a better class race over course and distance last time, are unexposed and fancied in the market. Strike landed this race last year, while Mitrosonfire arrives on the same mark as for his victory in this in 2021. Last-time-out winners Magical Max and Masterclass, and Silver Samurai, who drops in class, are others of note.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DIVINE LIBRA

Suited by drop to 6f last month, winning at Chester then third here; commands respect

Silk
Divine Libra14:05 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charles Hills

2.25 Newbury
Highclere Castle Gin Handicap, 5f

Rod Millman holds a strong hand with early favourite Four Adaay and last-time-out scorer Woolhampton. Richard Hannon’s runners are always worth noting here and Swift Asset has been solid lately, while Harry Brown was unlucky last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HARRY BROWN

Progressive in AW handicaps; out of luck over 5f back on turf but had excuses

Silk
Harry Brown14:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

2.40 Ripon
William Hill Silver Trophy Handicap, 6f

Course-and-distance winners dominate the market, with Fortamour, Mark's Choice, Thornaby Pearl and Cooperation all hard to ignore. Prince Of Bel Lir and Thaki come into this contest having won last time out, while the Nigel Tinkler pair, Golden Duke and Roundhay Park, could pose a threat.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PRINCE OF BEL LIR

Back to form with front-running Salisbury win latest; can snare the fair rail; interesting

Silk
Prince Of Bel Lir14:40 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Alice Bond (7lb)Tnr: Joseph Parr

3.00 Newbury
Heart Bingo Summer Sizzler Handicap, 7f

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained Open Mind enjoyed success in Meydan earlier this year and is prominent in the market. Classic posted a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings at Sandown and should not be overlooked, while the veteran Accidental Agent has a big run in him from a falling mark.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CLASSIC

Form of Sandown win has been franked and he's firmly in calculations up just 2lb

Silk
Classic15:00 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.15 Ripon
William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap, 6f

Trainer Richard Fahey won this race in 2013 and 2015, and has a leading contender in Monsieur Kodi, who won the Stewards' Sprint at Glorious Goodwood this month. Summerghand is a regular in these big-field handicaps, while Lakota Blue, Bay Breeze, It Just Takes Time, Twelfth Knight and Hyperfocus are all course-and-distance winners.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MONSIEUR KODI

Excellent progress this year and 3lb rise for his recent Goodwood win looks very generous

Silk
Monsieur Kodi15:15 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Richard Fahey

3.35 Newbury
BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Richard Hannon is yet to win this race, but he has a huge opportunity with Chindit, who was extremely unlucky when narrowly losing out to Modern Games in the Lockinge. Last year’s winner Jumby is a doubt over ground conditions, but he is a threat if he runs. Pogo, Mostabshir and Mammas Girl, also trained by Hannon, have chances.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CHINDIT

Below par at Royal Ascot but leading claims judged on his second here in the Lockinge

Silk
Chindit15:35 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.

Race 1, 2.05 NEWMARKET: DIVINE LIBRA
Race 2, 2.25 NEWBURY: HARRY BROWN
Race 3, 2.30 DONCASTER: PETE THE BRIEF
Race 4, 2.40 RIPON: PRINCE OF BEL LIR
Race 5, 3.00 NEWBURY: CLASSIC
Race 6, 3.15 RIPON: MONSIEUR KODI
Race 7, 3.35 NEWBURY: CHINDIT

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 19 August 2023Last updated 07:00, 19 August 2023
