ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races at Yarmouth on ITV4 on Thursday

5.30 Yarmouth

William Hill Extra Place Races Daily Racing League Race 1 Nursery Handicap, 5f

The 2023 Racing League kicks off with this £25,000 nursery that has attracted eight runners. The only team represented twice is The East, who run the likely favourite and only winner in the field I’m So Dizzy, as well as Lieutenant Rascal.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: I'M SO DIZZY

Improved with each 5f start, finding plenty for Nottingham win; can improve further

I'm So Dizzy 17:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Rae Guest

6.00 Yarmouth

William Hill Epic Value Racing League Race 2 Handicap, 6f

This sprint should take plenty of winning given so many of these horses are in excellent form. The highest expectations belong to London and the South’s Shobiz, who only narrowly missed out at Newbury last time, and the two three-year-olds, Ireland’s Crow’s Nest and Yorkshire’s Northern Spirit.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: FARO DE SAN JUAN

Useful form when third at Doncaster in April; Chester winner in June; good run on the cards

Faro De San Juan 18:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Dylan Cunha

6.30 Yarmouth

William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League Race 3 Handicap, 1m

Last year’s winning team Wales and the West look to have a strong hand in this as they have two decent chances in Repertoire, who has been plying his trade admirably in Class 2 handicaps, and Devasboy. Frankie Dettori’s mount, The East’s Shahbaz, may improve in a first-time visor and has more to offer, as does London and the South’s Achillea.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SHAHBAZ

Good third to a thriving sort at Ayr (1m) latest; visor replaces cheekpieces; big player

Shahbaz 18:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

7.00 Yarmouth

William Hill Enhanced Odds Every Day Racing League Race 4 Handicap, 7f

A 4lb penalty might not be enough to stop the progressive Ayr winner Ramiro, who looks one of Yorkshire’s strongest chances of the evening. Farhh To Shy is the sole course-and-distance winner in the field and may be able to put her experience to good use for the East.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: WAITING ALL NIGHT

Two very good placed efforts over 7f in recent weeks; bold show likely

Waiting All Night 19:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb) Tnr: Richard Spencer

7.30 Yarmouth

William Hill Epic Boost Racing League Race 5 Handicap, 5f

Team Yorkshire could be smiling again after this sprint as they fire two excellent darts in last-time-out winners Good Earth and Count D’Orsay. The North’s Sir Titus was quite a dominant winner at Ayr last time and could be value for further improvement.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: COUNT D'ORSAY

Bidding for a hat-trick and continues to look well treated on old form; should go well

Count D'orsay 19:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Tim Easterby

8.00 Yarmouth

William Hill Bet In-Running Racing League Race 6 Handicap, 1m6f

Saffie Osborne broke through when winning this competition last year and she looks to have an excellent chance of hitting the board here with Wales and the West’s Alnilam. The Thunderer is another last-time-out winner for The East, but the others are largely out of form and could struggle.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ALNILAM

Won 1m6f Sandown handicap on good to firm last time; very much the unexposed one

Alnilam 20:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Milton Harris

8.30 Yarmouth

William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Racing League Race 7 Handicap, 1m2f

The meeting ends with a bang in this £100,000 handicap and The East look to hold all the aces with the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Eagle’s Way seeking a five-timer and the upwardly mobile Cumulonimbus. Scotland don’t have many runners on the card but their Like A Tiger looks their standout chance of the evening.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LIKE A TIGER

Not up to Listed company latest but striking winner of handicap prior to that; big player

Like A Tiger 20:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: James Ferguson

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 5.30 YARMOUTH: I'M SO DIZZY

Race 2, 6.00 YARMOUTH: FARO DE SAN JUAN

Race 3, 6.30 YARMOUTH: SHAHBAZ

Race 4, 7.00 YARMOUTH: WAITING ALL NIGHT

Race 5, 7.30 YARMOUTH: COUNT D'ORSAY

Race 6, 8.00 YARMOUTH: ALNILAM

Race 7, 8.30 YARMOUTH: LIKE A TIGER

