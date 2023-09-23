ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races on ITV4 on Saturday

1.15 Ayr

Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap, 1m

Revich won this race in 2021 and was a close third last year. He has leading claims alongside recent Ripon winner Isla Kai.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Revich

Fine record in this race and arrives on the back of a good third at Chester; bang there

Revich 13:15 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Richard Spencer

1.30 Newbury

Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes (Group 3), 5f

Sense Of Duty has a 4-5 record and has her first start since winning last year’s Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle. The in-form Raasel looks a likely threat.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Nymphadora

5f on soft suits well; this race is weaker than last two assignments; should go well

Nymphadora 13:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

1.50 Ayr

Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Doonside Cup Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Royal Rhyme competes at Listed level for the first time on the back of an impressive handicap success at Glorious Goodwood. John Smith’s Cup winner Pride Of America should make a bold bid from the front.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Royal Rhyme

3-3 on soft, including bolting up in 1m2f Glorious Goodwood handicap; should go well

Royal Rhyme 13:50 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

2.05 Newbury

Dubai Duty Free Autumn Cup Handicap, 1m5½f

Valsad bids to build on his Racing League success at Southwell ten days ago, while popular veteran Not So Sleepy has his first start since finishing fifth in the Champion Hurdle in March.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Not So Sleepy

Can go well fresh and the testing ground is probably okay, particularly back down in trip

Not So Sleepy 14:05 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hughie Morrison

2.25 Ayr

Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup Handicap, 6f

Rathbone seeks a hat-trick following victories at Sandown and Doncaster, while Gulliver won well on the all-weather at Southwell last time. Tim Easterby has won two of the last four runnings and saddles Danzan and Bay Breeze.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Wobwobwob

Stays further but return to 6f was no inconvenience when 3rd at Ripon latest; solid chance

Wobwobwob 14:25 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

2.40 Newbury

Dubai Duty Free Handicap, 1m2f

Le Mans has form figures of 121 and rates an interesting contender for Richard Hannon. Totnes has won her last two starts and Balance Play and Mustazeed bid to bounce back from below-par runs.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Balance Play

No-show as favourite over 1m4f at York in hat-trick bid latest; plenty to like before that

Balance Play 14:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.00 Ayr

Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Firth of Clyde (Group 3), 6f

Raqiya steps out of novice/maiden company after two wins from her first three starts for Shadwell and Owen Burrows. Great Generation is 2-2 and looks a potentially smart prospect for Marco Botti.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Raqiya

Easy novice wins the last twice and she could take this rise in grade in her stride

Raqiya 15:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

3.15 Newbury

Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Recent Wathnan Racing purchase Mister Sketch was a near ten-length winner of a Salisbury novice last time and heads the betting. Seven Questions has more experience and arrives in good form. Vintage Stakes scorer Haatem is another to consider in an open running.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Array

Nicely bred and improving colt; form stacks up well; ran well in AW Group 3 last time

Array 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

3.35 Ayr

Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Handicap (Heritage Handicap), 6f

Summerghand seeks back-to-back wins and carries top weight. Bielsa is another former winner in the line-up and one of three runners for Kevin Ryan. Orazio and Significantly are prominent in the market for the weekend’s big betting race.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Aleezdancer

Ran a stormer from a bad draw in the Stewards' Cup; chance increased by any rain

Aleezdancer 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Race 1, 1.50 AYR: ROYAL RHYME

Race 2, 2.05 NEWBURY: NOT SO SLEEPY

Race 3, 2.25 AYR: WOBWOBWOB

Race 4, 2.40 NEWBURY: BALANCE PLAY

Race 5, 3.00 AYR: RAQIYA

Race 6, 3.15 NEWBURY: ARRAY

Race 7, 3.35 AYR: ALEEZDANCER

