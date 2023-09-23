ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races on ITV4 on Saturday

1.15 Ayr
Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap, 1m
Revich won this race in 2021 and was a close third last year. He has leading claims alongside recent Ripon winner Isla Kai.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Revich
Fine record in this race and arrives on the back of a good third at Chester; bang there
1.30 Newbury
Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes (Group 3), 5f
Sense Of Duty has a 4-5 record and has her first start since winning last year’s Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle. The in-form Raasel looks a likely threat.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Nymphadora
5f on soft suits well; this race is weaker than last two assignments; should go well
1.50 Ayr
Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Doonside Cup Stakes (Listed), 1m2f
Royal Rhyme competes at Listed level for the first time on the back of an impressive handicap success at Glorious Goodwood. John Smith’s Cup winner Pride Of America should make a bold bid from the front.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Royal Rhyme
3-3 on soft, including bolting up in 1m2f Glorious Goodwood handicap; should go well
2.05 Newbury
Dubai Duty Free Autumn Cup Handicap, 1m5½f
Valsad bids to build on his Racing League success at Southwell ten days ago, while popular veteran Not So Sleepy has his first start since finishing fifth in the Champion Hurdle in March.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Not So Sleepy
Can go well fresh and the testing ground is probably okay, particularly back down in trip
2.25 Ayr
Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup Handicap, 6f
Rathbone seeks a hat-trick following victories at Sandown and Doncaster, while Gulliver won well on the all-weather at Southwell last time. Tim Easterby has won two of the last four runnings and saddles Danzan and Bay Breeze.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Wobwobwob
Stays further but return to 6f was no inconvenience when 3rd at Ripon latest; solid chance
2.40 Newbury
Dubai Duty Free Handicap, 1m2f
Le Mans has form figures of 121 and rates an interesting contender for Richard Hannon. Totnes has won her last two starts and Balance Play and Mustazeed bid to bounce back from below-par runs.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Balance Play
No-show as favourite over 1m4f at York in hat-trick bid latest; plenty to like before that
3.00 Ayr
Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Firth of Clyde (Group 3), 6f
Raqiya steps out of novice/maiden company after two wins from her first three starts for Shadwell and Owen Burrows. Great Generation is 2-2 and looks a potentially smart prospect for Marco Botti.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Raqiya
Easy novice wins the last twice and she could take this rise in grade in her stride
3.15 Newbury
Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes (Group 2), 6f
Recent Wathnan Racing purchase Mister Sketch was a near ten-length winner of a Salisbury novice last time and heads the betting. Seven Questions has more experience and arrives in good form. Vintage Stakes scorer Haatem is another to consider in an open running.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Array
Nicely bred and improving colt; form stacks up well; ran well in AW Group 3 last time
3.35 Ayr
Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Handicap (Heritage Handicap), 6f
Summerghand seeks back-to-back wins and carries top weight. Bielsa is another former winner in the line-up and one of three runners for Kevin Ryan. Orazio and Significantly are prominent in the market for the weekend’s big betting race.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Aleezdancer
Ran a stormer from a bad draw in the Stewards' Cup; chance increased by any rain
The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.
Race 1, 1.50 AYR: ROYAL RHYME
Race 2, 2.05 NEWBURY: NOT SO SLEEPY
Race 3, 2.25 AYR: WOBWOBWOB
Race 4, 2.40 NEWBURY: BALANCE PLAY
Race 5, 3.00 AYR: RAQIYA
Race 6, 3.15 NEWBURY: ARRAY
Race 7, 3.35 AYR: ALEEZDANCER
Read these next:
'This really should be his day and he's got a great chance' - top trainers on their Ayr Gold Cup hopefuls
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's horse racing tips from Ayr and Newbury on ITV4 on Saturday
2023 Ayr Gold Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.