ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races on ITV on Saturday



Scotty Brand Handicap Chase, 2m½f

Dan Skelton landed this contest in 2019 and has another big opportunity for more success with market leader Frere D'Armes. The six-year-old has won four of his eight starts, including two of his previous three outings. Course-and-distance winner Hasankey warrants consideration along with last year’s winner Return Ticket.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Good second last time after winter break; yard won this in 2019; big chance

Frere D'Armes 13:15 Ayr View Racecard

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org



Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

Three-time Group 1 winner Hurricane Lane makes his first appearance in 293 days and heads the betting in this Group 3. Mojo Star finished second to Hurricane Lane in the St Leger in 2021 and returns, with owners Amo Racing in red-hot form. Israr, Max Vega and Lone Eagle, who is partnered by Frankie Dettori, are others to note.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Peak three-year-old form has to be taken seriously despite this move out of handicaps

Israr 13:30 Newbury View Racecard



CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase, 3m

Nicky Henderson won this race with Dusart last year and saddles City Chief, who bids for a hat-trick after wins at Hereford and Wetherby since the turn of the year. The in-form Sail Away is a potential threat, while Forward Plan and Ned Tanner are consistent performers and should run well.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Grade 2 winner before running perfectly well in a strong handicap at last month's Festival

Oscar Elite 13:50 Ayr View Racecard



Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Group 3), 7f

John and Thady Gosden are well represented in this race with Bridestones and Soul Sister, who made winning debuts last year. Remarquee has been popular with punters, while Amo Racing have a strong hand with course-and-distance winners Magical Sunset and Olivia Maralda.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Scored at Salisbury on sole two-year-old start; trainer has won this race four times; interesting

Remarquee 14:05 Newbury View Racecard



Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m

Anna Bunina bids for a repeat success for John McConnell. Colonel Mustard, who finished second in the Morebattle Hurdle last time, is one of the leading players and 2021 Betfair Hurdle winner Soaring Glory should not be overlooked following a break.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Third in last season's County and similar form back hurdling at Kelso; hard to knock

Colonel Mustard 14:25 Ayr View Racecard



Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (Group 3), 7f

All eyes will be on the Andrew Balding-trained Chaldean to see if the Dewhurst winner strengthen his 2,000 Guineas claims. The Frankel colt has won his last four but faces competition from two-time winner Knight and recent debut scorer Theoryofeverything. Streets Of Gold is another with a perfect record, having won all five starts at two.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

One of the best two-year-olds of last season; won the Dewhurst on final outing; clear top rated

Chaldean 14:40 Newbury View Racecard



Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices' Chase (Grade 2), 2m4½f

It is a competitive running of this Grade 2 and Telmesomethinggirl is a first runner at Ayr for Henry de Bromhead. Nicky Henderson and Dan Skelton have won this race in the past decade and they saddle Balco Coastal and Unexpected Party.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Below par at Cheltenham Festival but previous Sandown second makes him the one to beat

Balco Coastal 15:00 Ayr View Racecard



BetGoodwin Spring Cup Handicap, 1m

Lattam heads the market on the back of his Irish Lincolnshire success at the Curragh last month. He has obvious claims, with the progressive Alrehb, returning Saga and course-and-distance winner Atrium making the shortlist.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Overcame a troubled passage to win the Irish Lincoln; should improve further; respected

Lattam 15:15 Newbury View Racecard



Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase, 4m

Lucinda Russell will bid for a quickfire National double with Your Own Story and Mighty Thunder representing the in-form stable. Last year's runner-up Kitty's Light returns for another crack, while Monbeg Genius, who finished third to Aintree hero Corach Rambler at the Cheltenham Festival, is a fancied runner for Jonjo O'Neill.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Progressive, strong-staying seven-year-old who delivered big performances at 4m and 3m4f last twice

Your Own Story 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using

Race 1: 1.50 Ayr: OSCAR ELITE

Race 2: 2.05 Newbury: REMARQUEE

Race 3: 2.25 Ayr: COLONEL MUSTARD

Race 4: 2.40 Newbury: CHALDEAN

Race 5: 3.00 Ayr: BALCO COASTAL

Race 6: 3.15 Newbury: LATTAM

Race 7: 3.35 Ayr: YOUR OWN STORY

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.