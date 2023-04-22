ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races on ITV on Saturday
1.15 Ayr
Scotty Brand Handicap Chase, 2m½f
Dan Skelton landed this contest in 2019 and has another big opportunity for more success with market leader Frere D'Armes. The six-year-old has won four of his eight starts, including two of his previous three outings. Course-and-distance winner Hasankey warrants consideration along with last year’s winner Return Ticket.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: FRERE D'ARMES
Good second last time after winter break; yard won this in 2019; big chance
1.30 Newbury
Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f
Three-time Group 1 winner Hurricane Lane makes his first appearance in 293 days and heads the betting in this Group 3. Mojo Star finished second to Hurricane Lane in the St Leger in 2021 and returns, with owners Amo Racing in red-hot form. Israr, Max Vega and Lone Eagle, who is partnered by Frankie Dettori, are others to note.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: ISRAR
Peak three-year-old form has to be taken seriously despite this move out of handicaps
1.50 Ayr
CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase, 3m
Nicky Henderson won this race with Dusart last year and saddles City Chief, who bids for a hat-trick after wins at Hereford and Wetherby since the turn of the year. The in-form Sail Away is a potential threat, while Forward Plan and Ned Tanner are consistent performers and should run well.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: OSCAR ELITE
Grade 2 winner before running perfectly well in a strong handicap at last month's Festival
2.05 Newbury
Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Group 3), 7f
John and Thady Gosden are well represented in this race with Bridestones and Soul Sister, who made winning debuts last year. Remarquee has been popular with punters, while Amo Racing have a strong hand with course-and-distance winners Magical Sunset and Olivia Maralda.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: REMARQUEE
Scored at Salisbury on sole two-year-old start; trainer has won this race four times; interesting
2.25 Ayr
Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m
Anna Bunina bids for a repeat success for John McConnell. Colonel Mustard, who finished second in the Morebattle Hurdle last time, is one of the leading players and 2021 Betfair Hurdle winner Soaring Glory should not be overlooked following a break.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: COLONEL MUSTARD
Third in last season's County and similar form back hurdling at Kelso; hard to knock
2.40 Newbury
Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (Group 3), 7f
All eyes will be on the Andrew Balding-trained Chaldean to see if the Dewhurst winner strengthen his 2,000 Guineas claims. The Frankel colt has won his last four but faces competition from two-time winner Knight and recent debut scorer Theoryofeverything. Streets Of Gold is another with a perfect record, having won all five starts at two.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: CHALDEAN
One of the best two-year-olds of last season; won the Dewhurst on final outing; clear top rated
3.00 Ayr
Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices' Chase (Grade 2), 2m4½f
It is a competitive running of this Grade 2 and Telmesomethinggirl is a first runner at Ayr for Henry de Bromhead. Nicky Henderson and Dan Skelton have won this race in the past decade and they saddle Balco Coastal and Unexpected Party.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: BALCO COASTAL
Below par at Cheltenham Festival but previous Sandown second makes him the one to beat
3.15 Newbury
BetGoodwin Spring Cup Handicap, 1m
Lattam heads the market on the back of his Irish Lincolnshire success at the Curragh last month. He has obvious claims, with the progressive Alrehb, returning Saga and course-and-distance winner Atrium making the shortlist.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: LATTAM
Overcame a troubled passage to win the Irish Lincoln; should improve further; respected
3.35 Ayr
Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase, 4m
Lucinda Russell will bid for a quickfire National double with Your Own Story and Mighty Thunder representing the in-form stable. Last year's runner-up Kitty's Light returns for another crack, while Monbeg Genius, who finished third to Aintree hero Corach Rambler at the Cheltenham Festival, is a fancied runner for Jonjo O'Neill.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: YOUR OWN STORY
Progressive, strong-staying seven-year-old who delivered big performances at 4m and 3m4f last twice
ITV7 tips and predictions
The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.
Race 1: 1.50 Ayr: OSCAR ELITE
Race 2: 2.05 Newbury: REMARQUEE
Race 3: 2.25 Ayr: COLONEL MUSTARD
Race 4: 2.40 Newbury: CHALDEAN
Race 5: 3.00 Ayr: BALCO COASTAL
Race 6: 3.15 Newbury: LATTAM
Race 7: 3.35 Ayr: YOUR OWN STORY
Read more . . .
2023 Scottish Grand National pinstickers' guide: trainer quotes and star ratings for every horse
'He has a good future' - can Jonjo O'Neill add the Scottish National to his CV with Monbeg Genius?
'We've kept her back for this and we're very hopeful' - key quotes for the Scottish Champion Hurdle
'He's grown and strengthened' - can Chaldean emulate his sire Frankel and cement his 2,000 Guineas claims?
'There wouldn’t be much between her and Mammas Girl' - Amo Racing out to land another Guineas trial
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.