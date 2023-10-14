ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races on ITV and ITV4 on Cesarewitch day at Newmarket

1.15 York

Coral Rockingham Stakes (Listed), 6f

An intriguing and deep juvenile contest, which sees the consistent Molecomb Stakes runner-up Purosangue take on top prospects owned by Juddmonte, Cheveley Park and The King: Starlore, Esquire and Serried Ranks. The sprint invariably throws up a talented sprinter, as was evidenced in 2015 when subsequent Group 1 winner Donjuan Triumphant landed the spoils.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: TROPICAL ISLAND

Not fully extended for comfortable C&D nursery win and she's respected

Tropical Island 13:15 York View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Richard Fahey

1.25 Newmarket

Emirates Autumn Stakes (Group 3), 1m

Ancient Wisdom will be bidding to give Charlie Appleby and William Buick their fourth consecutive success in this mile contest, but the Godolphin team will face strong opposition in the shape of Beresford Stakes second Chief Little Rock and Arabic Legend, as well as a host of unexposed winners. The contest has produced an array of excellent performers recently, including Best Solution, Ghaiyyath, Persian King and Coroebus.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ANCIENT WISDOM

Relinquished his unbeaten record at Ascot but in a Listed race that's worked out a dream

Ancient Wisdom 13:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2.00 Newmarket

Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes (Group 1), 7f

Racing fans have been waiting since July to see Ballydoyle's brightest juvenile star City Of Troy re-emerge and they will finally get their wish when the son of Justify lines up in the final Group 1 of the British season. He will need to live up to the hype to defeat the Champagne Stakes winner Iberian – form which has since received a top-level boost – the eyecatching course-and-distance winner Alyanaabi, the Acomb Stakes hero Indian Run and supplemented Mill Reef scorer Array.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CITY OF TROY

Highly exciting colt; hugely impressive in the Superlative when last seen; potential star

City Of Troy 14:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

2.25 York

Coral Sprint Trophy, 6f

Julie Camacho announced the retirement of her former stable star Judicial on Thursday but will unleash another talented sprinter when the Ayr Gold Cup hero Significantly lines up in this typically competitive sprint. He, like his market rivals Albasheer, Apollo One, Wobwobwob and Summerghand, has been performing admirably in top handicaps for a while now and should take plenty of beating under 3lb claimer Ryan Sexton.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PENDLETON

Winning stable debut at Thirsk six weeks ago; goes well at York; still looks well treated

Pendleton 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Julie Camacho

2.40 Newmarket

Club Godolphin Cesarewitch, 2m2f

This year's marathon charge down the Rowley Mile looks right up to scratch and it boasts an exciting favourite in the Gordon Elliott-trained Pied Piper. He was progressive on the Flat for the late Queen before becoming a dual Grade 2 winner over hurdles and now he resumes racing on the level under Ryan Moore. Others to watch include cosy trial winner Grand Providence, JP McManus's The Shunter and last year's second and third, Vino Victrix and Not So Sleepy.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: THE SHUNTER

10yo with no joy over jumps lately but he can emerge as major player in good Flat handicap

The Shunter 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Emmet Mullins

3.05 York

Coral Racing Club EBF Maiden Stakes, 7f

This £30,000 maiden offers a bit of respite between the high-quality action but debutants Assailant, representing John and Thady Gosden and Bjorn Nielsen, and Fitri Hay's Winston's Tipple could have a bit of star quality about them. Both are attractive types on paper but will have work to do in order to match the experience of Align The Stars and Colorada Dancer.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ALIGN THE STARS

Encouraging second both starts, showing improvement at Goodwood on latest; leading player

Align The Stars 15:05 York View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

3.15 Newmarket

Ghaiyyath Zetland Stakes (Group 3), 1m2f

It's a case of Godolphin v Coolmore again as two more classy juveniles go head-to-head in this staying test for two-year-olds. Both Arabian Crown and Gasper De Lemos are well-bred progressive, strong stayers which is what you tend to need in this race. However, you cannot discount maiden and novice winners Dambuster and Meribella, who shaped as if they'd improve stacks for their first starts.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ARABIAN CROWN

Won the Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury last time out; holds leading claims

Arabian Crown 15:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.35 York

Coral Racing Bet Bundles Handicap, 1m2f

The last two winners of this race were the subsequent Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge and this year's Dubai World Cup second Algiers, so this year's race should be well worth tuning into. La Yakel is still lightly raced and returned to the winner's enclosure last time. He merits consideration, as do course winners Scampi and Certain Lad, who bring proven class, while Hartswood is unexposed at this distance.



SPOTLIGHT TIP: HARTSWOOD

Won over 1m2f at Ayr recently; unexposed at the trip and has a good record at York

Hartswood 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Richard Fahey

3.50 Newmarket

Earthlight Darley Stakes (Group 3), 1m1f

Some talented three-year-olds go up against their elders in this Group 3, which closes out ITV's action for the afternoon. The Summer Mile and Fortune Stakes second Knight heads the betting, while Real Gain and Silver Sword also have claims from the Classic generation. Godolphin's reliable Highland Avenue tends to run well at this track and represents the older brigade with Spirit Dancer and Dubai Future.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HIGHLAND AVENUE

Had excuse when beaten favourite last time; C&D winner and handles any ground; shortlisted

Highland Avenue 15:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 2.00 Newmarket: CITY OF TROY

Race 2, 2.25 York: PENDLETON

Race 3, 2.40 Newmarket: THE SHUNTER

Race 4, 3.05 York: ALIGN THE STARS

Race 5, 3.15 Newmarket: ANCIENT WISDOM

Race 6, 3.35 York: HARTSWOOD

Race 7, 3.50 Newmarket: HIGHLAND AVENUE

Read Saturday's previews:

1.25 Newmarket: €2m well spent? Ancient Wisdom out to enhance reputation and extend Godolphin dominance in Autumn Stakes

2.00 Newmarket: 'The ground is not going to be ideal for City Of Troy' - Aidan O'Brien on the hot favourite in the Dewhurst Stakes

2.25 York: 'His form on soft ground puts him right up there' - analysis and key quotes for the Coral Sprint Trophy

2.30: 'The Grand National is definitely the plan again' - road to Aintree begins for Eva's Oskar

2.40: 'I think he fits the profile for it nicely' - can Cesarewitch favourite Pied Piper lead them home for confident Gordon Elliott?

2.50 Naas: 'He's a strong traveller so the race should suit' - key quotes and analysis for the competitive Birdcatcher

4.15: 'I'd be disappointed if he's very not competitive' - trainer quotes and analysis for Chepstow's Silver Trophy

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.