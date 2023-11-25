ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine ITV races on Saturday

1.15 Haydock

Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle, 2m3f

Fingal's Hill bids for a five-timer for Peter Atkinson, who has two horses in training. Park Hill Dancer is on a hat-trick and looks a likely threat for Nicky Henderson.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Park Annonciade

Gamely won at Ayr three weeks ago and that form has been boosted; might be the answer

Park Annonciade 13:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ben Bromley (5lb) Tnr: S R B Crawford

1.30 Ascot

Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase (Grade 2), 2m5f

Six-time Grade 1 winner Shishkin returns for a campaign that could build towards a tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He wears first-time cheekpieces and faces three rivals including Aintree Grade 1 winner Pic D'Orhy.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Shishkin

Top-class chaser who hammered Pic D'Orhy here in February; hard to beat if at his best

Shishkin 13:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

1.50 Haydock

Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase, 2m5½f

Grand National third and National Hunt Chase winner Gaillard Du Mesnil features in an intriguing race. Sefton Novices' Hurdle scorer Apple Away makes her chasing debut and Grey Dawning is another talented contender.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Grey Dawning

Grade 2 novice hurdle winner who is open to improvement on second chase start; player

Grey Dawning 13:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.05 Ascot

Coral Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m3½f

Niall Houlihan takes over from the sidelined Jamie Moore on Goshen in this Grade 2 event. Theatre Glory, Blueking D'Oroux, Sceau Royal and Strong Leader are the other runners in an open race.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Blueking D'Oroux

Plenty to find on the figures but he's an unexposed four-year-old who looks set for a personal best

Blueking D'Oroux 14:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.20 Haydock

Betfair "Serial Winners" Stayers' Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f

Crambo, a winner of six of his eight starts, and the four-timer-seeking Slate Lane are likely key players. Fine Margin makes his debut for Willie Mullins and is near the bottom of the weights.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Sholokjack

Stamina remains unproven but he could be thrown in if judged on his 2m4f chase win

Sholokjack 14:20 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.35 Punchestown

Unibet Morgiana Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m½f

State Man seeks a sixth Grade 1 and second consecutive win in this Punchestown contest. He is long odds on and faces just three rivals, including stablemate Echoes In Rain and Pied Piper, who most recently finished second in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: State Man

Top-class hurdler set fair to make winning return in this race for second consecutive year

State Man 14:35 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

3.00 Haydock

Betfair Chase (Grade 1), 3m1½f

Protektorat bids to land the Betfair Chase on his return in consecutive seasons but takes on Bravemansgame, who is ridden by Daryl Jacob for the first time, with Harry Cobden at Ascot. Grand National winner Corach Rambler and Haydock specialist Royale Pagaille complete the field.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Bravemansgame

Last season's King George winner and Gold Cup runner-up; can improve for Charlie Hall return

Bravemansgame 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3.15 Ascot

Jim Barry Hurst Park Handicap Chase, 2m1f

The progressive Boothill will have to defy a 15lb higher mark than when successful in this race last year. Recent Cheltenham winner Triple Trade is one to note for Joe Tizzard.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Boothill

3-3 in handicap chases, including a win in this race last year; won here on reappearance

Boothill 15:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

3.35 Haydock

Betfair "Free Racing Multiple Today" Handicap Chase, 3m1½f

Venetia Williams won this race with Fontaine Collonges last year and saddles Eleanor Bob, who returns from a 626-day layoff. Fellow mare Credo should be in the mix for Anthony Honeyball, while Famous Bridge will likely relish the step up in trip.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Famous Bridge

Close fourth on 2m4f reappearance and this unexposed seven-year-old could appreciate the step up in trip

Famous Bridge 15:35 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Nicky Richards

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 HAYDOCK: GREY DAWNING

Race 2, 2.05 ASCOT: BLUEKING D'OROUX

Race 3, 2.20 HAYDOCK: SHOLOKJACK

Race 4, 2.35 PUNCHESTOWN: STATE MAN

Race 5, 3.00 HAYDOCK: BRAVEMANSGAME

Race 6, 3.15 ASCOT: BOOTHILL

Race 7, 3.35 HAYDOCK: FAMOUS BRIDGE

