ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine ITV races on Saturday
1.15 Haydock
Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle, 2m3f
Fingal's Hill bids for a five-timer for Peter Atkinson, who has two horses in training. Park Hill Dancer is on a hat-trick and looks a likely threat for Nicky Henderson.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Park Annonciade
Gamely won at Ayr three weeks ago and that form has been boosted; might be the answer
1.30 Ascot
Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase (Grade 2), 2m5f
Six-time Grade 1 winner Shishkin returns for a campaign that could build towards a tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He wears first-time cheekpieces and faces three rivals including Aintree Grade 1 winner Pic D'Orhy.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Shishkin
Top-class chaser who hammered Pic D'Orhy here in February; hard to beat if at his best
1.50 Haydock
Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase, 2m5½f
Grand National third and National Hunt Chase winner Gaillard Du Mesnil features in an intriguing race. Sefton Novices' Hurdle scorer Apple Away makes her chasing debut and Grey Dawning is another talented contender.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Grey Dawning
Grade 2 novice hurdle winner who is open to improvement on second chase start; player
2.05 Ascot
Coral Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m3½f
Niall Houlihan takes over from the sidelined Jamie Moore on Goshen in this Grade 2 event. Theatre Glory, Blueking D'Oroux, Sceau Royal and Strong Leader are the other runners in an open race.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Blueking D'Oroux
Plenty to find on the figures but he's an unexposed four-year-old who looks set for a personal best
2.20 Haydock
Betfair "Serial Winners" Stayers' Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f
Crambo, a winner of six of his eight starts, and the four-timer-seeking Slate Lane are likely key players. Fine Margin makes his debut for Willie Mullins and is near the bottom of the weights.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Sholokjack
Stamina remains unproven but he could be thrown in if judged on his 2m4f chase win
2.35 Punchestown
Unibet Morgiana Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m½f
State Man seeks a sixth Grade 1 and second consecutive win in this Punchestown contest. He is long odds on and faces just three rivals, including stablemate Echoes In Rain and Pied Piper, who most recently finished second in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: State Man
Top-class hurdler set fair to make winning return in this race for second consecutive year
3.00 Haydock
Betfair Chase (Grade 1), 3m1½f
Protektorat bids to land the Betfair Chase on his return in consecutive seasons but takes on Bravemansgame, who is ridden by Daryl Jacob for the first time, with Harry Cobden at Ascot. Grand National winner Corach Rambler and Haydock specialist Royale Pagaille complete the field.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Bravemansgame
Last season's King George winner and Gold Cup runner-up; can improve for Charlie Hall return
3.15 Ascot
Jim Barry Hurst Park Handicap Chase, 2m1f
The progressive Boothill will have to defy a 15lb higher mark than when successful in this race last year. Recent Cheltenham winner Triple Trade is one to note for Joe Tizzard.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Boothill
3-3 in handicap chases, including a win in this race last year; won here on reappearance
3.35 Haydock
Betfair "Free Racing Multiple Today" Handicap Chase, 3m1½f
Venetia Williams won this race with Fontaine Collonges last year and saddles Eleanor Bob, who returns from a 626-day layoff. Fellow mare Credo should be in the mix for Anthony Honeyball, while Famous Bridge will likely relish the step up in trip.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Famous Bridge
Close fourth on 2m4f reappearance and this unexposed seven-year-old could appreciate the step up in trip
ITV7 tips and predictions
The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.
Race 1, 1.50 HAYDOCK: GREY DAWNING
Race 2, 2.05 ASCOT: BLUEKING D'OROUX
Race 3, 2.20 HAYDOCK: SHOLOKJACK
Race 4, 2.35 PUNCHESTOWN: STATE MAN
Race 5, 3.00 HAYDOCK: BRAVEMANSGAME
Race 6, 3.15 ASCOT: BOOTHILL
Race 7, 3.35 HAYDOCK: FAMOUS BRIDGE
Read these next:
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock
'It's not an afterthought and he's improved massively' - Paul Nicholls on Betfair Chase favourite Bravemansgame
'He's been overlooked in the betting' - why this horse can win the Betfair Chase plus tips for Saturday's other big races
Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Churchill Downs
- Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday fancies at Sha Tin
- Haydock Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £150,000 guaranteed pool
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Churchill Downs
- Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday fancies at Sha Tin
- Haydock Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £150,000 guaranteed pool