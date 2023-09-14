ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four races on ITV4 on day one of the St Leger festival at Doncaster

1.50 Doncaster

British Stallion Studs EBF "Carrie Red" Fillies' Nursery Handicap, 6½f

The George Boughey-trained Chic Colombine leads the market and bids for a hat-trick following a comfortable win at Haydock last week. Bellarchi, trained by Grant Tuer, goes in search of a four-timer after improving significantly throughout the summer, while Granny Budgie has three wins in four starts for George Scott and is another to note.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Chic Colombine

Looked well ahead of the handicapper at Haydock; encouragement for slow ground on paper

Chic Colombine 13:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

2.25 Doncaster

Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes, 6½f

Clive Cox holds a strong hand in this contest as unbeaten juvenile Dragon Leader attempts to land a fourth successive victory for the yard. Aidan O’Brien’s Johannes Brahms will likely be his main threat after finishing second in both the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes last time out. Lambert chases a four-timer for the Boughey yard and Watcha Matey possesses some solid form for Hugo Palmer.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Dragon Leader

Impressive in similar event at York, taking record to 3-3; leading contender

Dragon Leader 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Clive Cox

3.00 Doncaster

Betfred May Hill Stakes (Group 2), 1m

Trainer Karl Burke won this race in 2017 and has a big opportunity to strike again with warm favourite Darnation. The two-year-old daughter of Too Darn Hot was a wide-margin winner at Thirsk before landing the Group 3 Prestige Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood in August. Meribella, See The Fire and Hala Abrar all made winning debuts for their yard, while Romanova showed plenty of progress when scoring at Salisbury last time out.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Romanova

Impressive at Salisbury last time; very useful prospect for her first-season trainer

Romanova 15:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Ollie Sangster

3.35 Doncaster

Betfred Park Hill Fillies' Stakes (Group 2), 1m6½f

John and Thady Gosden have triumphed in this contest for the last two years and will be represented by One Evening and outsider Lmay. Sumo Sam caused a 20-1 shock in the Lillie Langtry for her yard last time out and heads the market, while the O’Brien-trained Boogie Woogie is one of two Irish raiders with Shamwari representing Joseph O’Brien. William Haggas will saddle Listed winners Golden Lyra and Crack Of Light, while Night Sparkle has won her last four races and makes her debut for Andrew Balding.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Ching Shih

Appeared to run well in the Geoffrey Freer; still unexposed beyond 1m4f; possibilities

Ching Shih 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: David Simcock

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 DONCASTER: CHIC COLOMBINE

Race 2, 2.05 FFOS LAS: THE CRUISING LORD

Race 3, 2.15 EPSOM: QUEEN'S MUSIC

Race 4, 2.25 DONCASTER: DRAGON LEADER

Race 5, 2.50 EPSOM:- RESTRICT

Race 6, 3.00 DONCASTER: ROMANOVA

Race 7, 3.35 DONCASTER: CHING SHIH

