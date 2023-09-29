Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Free tips

ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four races on ITV3 on Friday

1.50 Newmarket
Al Basti Equiworld Dubai British EBF Rosemary Stakes (Listed), 1m

Three-year-olds have won this Listed contest in seven of the last ten years. John and Thady Gosden saddle two from that age group, with Sandringham winner Coppice, the mount of Frankie Dettori, and Queen For You dropping in class. Course-and-distance debut winner Silver Lady wasn't beaten far in this company last time, while the Dermot Weld-trained Tarawa warrants respect on her venture over from Ireland.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Silver Lady

Close 3rd in York Listed race in May despite pulling hard; the hood could help her settle

Silk
Silver Lady13:50 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2.25 Newmarket
Princess Royal Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

Sweet Memories and Sea Theme are fast improvers and seek hat-tricks after Listed wins last time. Running Lion was a dominant winner on her sole start at this course and is still open to improvement, while Novakai takes a big drop in class having not been disgraced in Group 1 company last time and scored comfortably in Listed company the time before.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Sweet Memories

Improved in leaps and bounds; better highly likely after just three races, if ground okay

Silk
Sweet Memories14:25 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.00 Newmarket
Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Rockfel Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Shuwari is unbeaten in her two starts and the form of her Listed success at Sandown received a huge boost with runner-up Fallen Angel beating Ylang Ylang in the Group 1 Moyglare last time. Ylang Ylang finished last there, but she is surely better than she showed and shouldn't be dismissed, while impressive debut winner Spiritual is another to consider.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Shuwari

2-2 and her last-time-out Listed win at Sandown has received firm boosts; leading claims

Silk
Shuwari15:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Ollie Sangster

3.35 Newmarket
Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Joel Stakes (Group 2), 1m

Eyes are drawn to Maljoom, who hasn't been seen since a fast-finishing fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes at last year's Royal Ascot. He was unbeaten in three starts before that, including victory in the German 2,000 Guineas, and will be a force if ready after his long layoff. Chindit goes back up in class having won in Group 3 and Listed company on his last two starts, while last year's winner Mutasaabeq warrants respect at a course where he has a 4-5 record.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Chindit

In top form this month with Group 3 and Listed wins and he's a leading contender

Silk
Chindit15:35 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.

Race 1, 1.50 NEWMARKET: SILVER LADY
Race 2, 2.00 HAYDOCK: FASCINATING LIPS
Race 3, 2.15 WORCESTER: MOFASA
Race 4, 2.25 NEWMARKET: SWEET MEMORIES
Race 5, 2.50 WORCESTER: MUTUAL RESPECT
Race 6, 3.00 NEWMARKET: SHUWARI
Race 7, 3.35 NEWMARKET: CHINDIT

Read more . . .

'This will play to her strengths' - connections have their say on the Rosemary Stakes runners 

Former Oaks candidates square up in a stepping stone to Champions Day Fillies & Mares contest 

Key quotes and analysis for Rockfel cracker involving Shuwari and Aidan O'Brien raider Ylang Ylang 

Can Maljoom overcome a lengthy absence to land the Joel Stakes? 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 29 September 2023Last updated 07:00, 29 September 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips