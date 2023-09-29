ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four races on ITV3 on Friday

1.50 Newmarket

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai British EBF Rosemary Stakes (Listed), 1m

Three-year-olds have won this Listed contest in seven of the last ten years. John and Thady Gosden saddle two from that age group, with Sandringham winner Coppice, the mount of Frankie Dettori, and Queen For You dropping in class. Course-and-distance debut winner Silver Lady wasn't beaten far in this company last time, while the Dermot Weld-trained Tarawa warrants respect on her venture over from Ireland.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Silver Lady

Close 3rd in York Listed race in May despite pulling hard; the hood could help her settle

Silver Lady 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2.25 Newmarket

Princess Royal Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

Sweet Memories and Sea Theme are fast improvers and seek hat-tricks after Listed wins last time. Running Lion was a dominant winner on her sole start at this course and is still open to improvement, while Novakai takes a big drop in class having not been disgraced in Group 1 company last time and scored comfortably in Listed company the time before.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Sweet Memories

Improved in leaps and bounds; better highly likely after just three races, if ground okay

Sweet Memories 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.00 Newmarket

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Rockfel Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Shuwari is unbeaten in her two starts and the form of her Listed success at Sandown received a huge boost with runner-up Fallen Angel beating Ylang Ylang in the Group 1 Moyglare last time. Ylang Ylang finished last there, but she is surely better than she showed and shouldn't be dismissed, while impressive debut winner Spiritual is another to consider.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Shuwari

2-2 and her last-time-out Listed win at Sandown has received firm boosts; leading claims

Shuwari 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Ollie Sangster

3.35 Newmarket

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Joel Stakes (Group 2), 1m

Eyes are drawn to Maljoom, who hasn't been seen since a fast-finishing fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes at last year's Royal Ascot. He was unbeaten in three starts before that, including victory in the German 2,000 Guineas, and will be a force if ready after his long layoff. Chindit goes back up in class having won in Group 3 and Listed company on his last two starts, while last year's winner Mutasaabeq warrants respect at a course where he has a 4-5 record.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Chindit

In top form this month with Group 3 and Listed wins and he's a leading contender

Chindit 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 NEWMARKET: SILVER LADY

Race 2, 2.00 HAYDOCK: FASCINATING LIPS

Race 3, 2.15 WORCESTER: MOFASA

Race 4, 2.25 NEWMARKET: SWEET MEMORIES

Race 5, 2.50 WORCESTER: MUTUAL RESPECT

Race 6, 3.00 NEWMARKET: SHUWARI

Race 7, 3.35 NEWMARKET: CHINDIT

