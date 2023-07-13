ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four races on ITV on Thursday

1.50 Newmarket

Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3), 1m5f

Ulster Derby winner Tower Of London steps back into Graded company for this small yet competitive event as he bids to give Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien their first win in the race since 2016. The home team is headed by Saint George, who found only Gregory too good for him in last month's Queen's Vase and is primed to come out one better this time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Saint George

Second in the 1m6f Group 2 Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot last time; lots to like

Saint George 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.25 Newmarket

Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Andrew Balding landed this race in 2020 with royal runner Tactical and he seeks another success in the Group 2 contest with Purosangue, who was an impressive winner on his debut last month. He takes on fellow maiden winners Lake Forest and Chief Mankato, while Marc seeks to prove his 66-1 second in the Norfolk Stakes was no fluke.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Purosangue

Powered clear for an impressive success at Haydock and looks a smart prospect; respected

Purosangue 14:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Andrew Balding

3.00 Newmarket

bet365 Handicap, 6f

Double-priced runners have come out on top in the last four renewals of this £100,000 handicap and last-time-out winners Tough Enough and Be Frank fit the bill. Hoping to buck the trend is Quinault, who is on the hunt for a dream six-timer for trainer Stuart Williams.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Tough Enough

Not amenable to restraint but found plenty for 6f wins on AW and turf; more to come

Tough Enough 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: James Tate

3.35 Newmarket

Princess of Wales's Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

There are just four runners for the feature contest on day one of the July festival but a touch of class remains with the addition of Derby winner Adayar, who failed to catch Mostahdaf last month at Royal Ascot. Shadwell look to deny the star Godolphin runner once more with Israr, while Global Storm and John Porter Stakes winner Grand Alliance round out the field.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Adayar

Has not hit the heights of 2021 again but still brings much the strongest form claims

Adayar 15:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 NEWMARKET: SAINT GEORGE

Race 2, 2.00 DONCASTER: SIR JOSEPH SWAN

Race 3, 2.15 CARLISLE: KEHLANI

Race 4, 2.25 NEWMARKET: PUROSANGUE

Race 5, 2.50 CARLISLE: DREAM DEAL

Race 6, 3.00 NEWMARKET: TOUGH ENOUGH

Race 7, 3.35 NEWMARKET: ADAYAR

