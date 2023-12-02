ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four races live on ITV on Saturday

1.40 Newbury

Coral Racing Club Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f

Jet Powered was a 350,000gns purchase at the sales, but must bounce back from a disappointing effort at the track last December on his first try in handicap company. Grade 2 winner North Lodge makes his return from 602 days off since finishing third in the 2022 Mersey Novices' Hurdle, while Uncle Bert fell at Cheltenham's November meeting last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: UNCLE BERT

Easy winner at Perth and things have not gone his way since; could still be unexposed

Uncle Bert 13:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

2.15 Newbury

Bet In Race With Coral Intermediate Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap), 2m½f

Under Control was highly progressive last season and the form of her Sandown win in April was franked when the second, Iberico Lord, won the Greatwood Hurdle last month. Brentford Hope was an easy winner at this track last month and bids to give Harry Derham a big Saturday victory, while Hansard was second in the Elite Hurdle last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: UNDER CONTROL

Won handicaps on final two runs last season and this unexposed 4yo has stacks of potential

Under Control 14:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2.50 Newbury

Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap), 3m2f

The prestigious contest has attracted a competitive field. The progressive Complete Unknown and recent Carlisle second Mahler Mission are vying for favouritism, as is Monbeg Genius, who was pulled up at Ascot on his comeback. The Gavin Cromwell-trained Stumptown has been a market mover during the week, while Ahoy Senor and Midnight River are classy horses in their own right.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MONBEG GENIUS

His Ultima third has worked out phenomenally well; had an excuse on Ascot reappearance

Monbeg Genius 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

3.25 Newbury Coral Get Closer To The Action Handicap Chase, 2m½f

Elixir De Nutz gave Freddie Gingell a big winner in Exeter's Haldon Gold Cup last time and he bids to defy 12st 1lb against six rivals. Master Chewy is the red-hot favourite, despite suffering defeat last time, while Real Stone and Xcitations bring in winning form as does Bollingerandkrug, who seeks a four-timer.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MASTER CHEWY

A win and a close second from his first two chase starts; key player

Master Chewy 15:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.40 Newbury: UNCLE BERT

Race 2, 2.00 Fairyhouse: THE FOLKES TIARA

Race 3, 2.15 Newbury: UNDER CONTROL

Race 4, 2.35 Fairyhouse: GUST OF WIND

Race 5, 2.50 Newbury: MONBEG GENIUS

Race 6, 3.10 Fairyhouse: COMO PARK

Race 7, 3.25 Newbury: MASTER CHEWY

