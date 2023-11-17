ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four ITV4 races on Friday

1.45 Cheltenham

Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase, 2m

Joe Tizzard and Brendan Powell, who landed this race last year, bid for more success with Triple Trade, who has won two of his last three starts and was second over course and distance last month. Calico won twice last term for Dan Skelton and makes his seasonal return, while the trainer is also represented by Walk In Clover. Do Your Job and Olly Murphy’s No Risk Des Flos are also prominent in the betting.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Ballybreeze

Promising novice; had wind op and might be better treated than a few in here

Ballybreeze 13:45 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Samuel Drinkwater

2.20 Cheltenham

SSS Super Alloys Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase (Grade 2), 2m

Only four runners head to post for the first Grade 2 race at Cheltenham's November meeting, but not much separates the quartet in the market. Both JPR One and the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained Homme Public made winning starts to the season last month, while Mighty Tom was a runaway second in a Group 3 at Cork 12 days ago. Petit Tonnerre has not featured since March, but ran a big race when seventh of 24 in the County Hurdle at the festival.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Mighty Tom

Smart hurdler (improved for this yard) and made positive chase debut in a Grade 3

Mighty Tom 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan Tnr: Cian Collins

2.55 Cheltenham

Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase, 3m5½f

It is arguably the biggest race of the afternoon Delta Work and Galvin, last season’s Cross County one-two, face off again. Course-and-distance winner Back On The Lash is one to consider despite pulling up on his reappearance at Exeter last month and nine-time point-to-point winner Latenightpass makes his first start for Dan Skelton.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Galvin

Second to Delta Work on this course in March; has a persuasive record when fresh

Galvin 14:55 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mr R James (7lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

3.30 Cheltenham

Trustatrader Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m5f

The second Grade 2 of the afternoon is a wide-open contest, with Paul Nicholls’ impressive Chepstow winner Captain Teague leading the betting. Kinbara has won three of his five starts, including his last two by a combined 36 lengths, for trainer John McConnell. Ireland will also be represented by Peter Fahey’s The Big Doyen, the Paul Gilligan-trained Sequestered and Moonovercloon.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Kinbara

Irish 5yo who has recorded two 18l wins since switched to hurdles; interesting prospect

Kinbara 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: John C McConnell

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.45 Cheltenham: BALLYBREEZE

Race 2, 1.55 Newcastle: GOVERNOR OF INDIA

Race 3, 2.20 Cheltenham: MIGHTY TOM

Race 4, 2.30 Newcastle: ASSAILANT

Race 5, 2.55 Cheltenham: GALVIN

Race 6, 3.05 Newcastle: HAALAND

Race 7, 3.30 Cheltenham: KINBARA

