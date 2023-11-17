Racing Post logo
ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four ITV4 races on Friday

1.45 Cheltenham
Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase, 2m

Joe Tizzard and Brendan Powell, who landed this race last year, bid for more success with Triple Trade, who has won two of his last three starts and was second over course and distance last month. Calico won twice last term for Dan Skelton and makes his seasonal return, while the trainer is also represented by Walk In Clover. Do Your Job and Olly Murphy’s No Risk Des Flos are also prominent in the betting.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Ballybreeze

Promising novice; had wind op and might be better treated than a few in here

Ballybreeze13:45 Cheltenham
Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Samuel Drinkwater

2.20 Cheltenham
SSS Super Alloys Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase (Grade 2), 2m

Only four runners head to post for the first Grade 2 race at Cheltenham's November meeting, but not much separates the quartet in the market. Both JPR One and the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained Homme Public made winning starts to the season last month, while Mighty Tom was a runaway second in a Group 3 at Cork 12 days ago. Petit Tonnerre has not featured since March, but ran a big race when seventh of 24 in the County Hurdle at the festival.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Mighty Tom

Smart hurdler (improved for this yard) and made positive chase debut in a Grade 3

Mighty Tom14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Danny Gilligan Tnr: Cian Collins

2.55 Cheltenham
Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase, 3m5½f

It is arguably the biggest race of the afternoon Delta Work and Galvin, last season’s Cross County one-two, face off again. Course-and-distance winner Back On The Lash is one to consider despite pulling up on his reappearance at Exeter last month and nine-time point-to-point winner Latenightpass makes his first start for Dan Skelton.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Galvin

Second to Delta Work on this course in March; has a persuasive record when fresh

Galvin14:55 Cheltenham
Jky: Mr R James (7lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

3.30 Cheltenham
Trustatrader Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m5f

The second Grade 2 of the afternoon is a wide-open contest, with Paul Nicholls’ impressive Chepstow winner Captain Teague leading the betting. Kinbara has won three of his five starts, including his last two by a combined 36 lengths, for trainer John McConnell. Ireland will also be represented by Peter Fahey’s The Big Doyen, the Paul Gilligan-trained Sequestered and Moonovercloon.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Kinbara

Irish 5yo who has recorded two 18l wins since switched to hurdles; interesting prospect

Kinbara15:30 Cheltenham
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: John C McConnell

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.

Race 1, 1.45 Cheltenham: BALLYBREEZE
Race 2, 1.55 Newcastle: GOVERNOR OF INDIA
Race 3, 2.20 Cheltenham: MIGHTY TOM
Race 4, 2.30 Newcastle: ASSAILANT
Race 5, 2.55 Cheltenham: GALVIN
Race 6, 3.05 Newcastle: HAALAND
Race 7, 3.30 Cheltenham: KINBARA

