ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four Glorious Goodwood races on ITV on Thursday

1.50 Goodwood

Coral Kincsem Handicap, 1m2f

Perfuse heads the market and attempts to bounce back after being beaten when favourite for the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. Impressive Windsor winner Garden Route could pose the biggest threat, while the hat-trick-seeking Alsakib and the Ed Bethell-trained Coverdale, who has won all four starts this term, should also be noted.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CRACK SHOT

Could have a good opening mark and easy to envisage improvement with this step up in trip

Crack Shot 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

2.25 Goodwood

Markel Richmond Stakes (Group 2), 6f

The withdrawal of Unquestionable and Jasour due to the ground has left this wide open. Impressive Newbury scorer Sketch and 625,000gns purchase Vandeek are both once-raced winners who are open to any amount of improvement. Asadna should come on from his Listed third at Newbury, while Woodcote winner Bobsleigh wasn't beaten far in the Coventry when tried at this level.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: VANDEEK

Evens, overcame a very tardy start to justify favouritism at Nottingham; good prospect

Vandeek 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

3.00 Goodwood

John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes, (Group 3), 1m4f

Aidan O’Brien saddles Espionage, who was just touched off in Group 1 company on heavy ground last year, and he is well fancied here, having landed a Listed Roscommon event on his seasonal reappearance. Artistic Star, seventh in the Derby and third to King Of Steel at Ascot, was a soft-ground winner on his debut, while the royally owned King George V winner Desert Hero should also be considered. Chesspiece, Canberra Legend and Burdett Road complete the field.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CANBERRA LEGEND

Stuck to his task admirably when fifth in 1m2f Group 3 at Royal Ascot; worth a go at 1m4f

Canberra Legend 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Ferguson

3.35 Goodwood

Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1), 1m2f

Blue Rose Cen is one of the most exciting three-year-old fillies in Europe and has won seven of her nine starts, including the French 1,000 Guineas and the Prix de Diane the last two times. She clashes with last year's heroine Nashwa, who bounced back from four below-par efforts to run out an impressive victor in the Falmouth. Al Husn and Above The Curve both got the better of Nashwa already this season, while Caernarfon and Never Ending Story are also worthy rivals.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BLUE ROSE CEN

The top filly or mare in France this season, with Classic wins over 1m and 10.5f

Blue Rose Cen 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Aurelien Lemaitre Tnr: Christopher Head

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 1.50 GOODWOOD: CRACK SHOT

Race 2, 2.10 GALWAY: JOYEUX MACHIN

Race 3, 2.25 GOODWOOD: VANDEEK

Race 4, 2.40 NOTTINGHAM: IMPELLER

Race 5, 2.45 GALWAY: HERCULE DE SUEIL

Race 6, 3.00 GOODWOOD: CANBERRA LEGEND

Race 7, 3.35 GOODWOOD: BLUE ROSE CEN

Read our Thursday previews:

1.50 Goodwood: 'If the ground was right I'd be having my maximum bet' - key quotes and analysis for the opener

2.25 Goodwood: 'He's in really good shape' - once-raced Vandeek ready to tackle more experienced juveniles in intriguing Richmond

3.00 Goodwood: 'We're going there with a live chance' - who rates his chances against Aidan O'Brien hotpot in Gordon Stakes?

3.35 Goodwood: 'I love this filly and I don't think we've got to the bottom of her' - Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa do battle in the Nassau Stakes

6.40 Galway: 'Zarak The Brave could be the Grade 1 horse' - has Willie Mullins unearthed another Galway Hurdle gem?

Galway: Early Arkle fancy Hercule Du Seuil bids to continue rise up the chasing ranks

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.