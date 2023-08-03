ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four Glorious Goodwood races on ITV on Friday

1.50 Goodwood

Coral Goodwood Handicap, 2m4½f

A rare Flat race with a flag start and getting a good early position is crucial, even over the marathon distance. Many of these are staying handicap regulars, most notably Calling The Wind, who was finally rewarded for his consistency with victory in last month's Northumberland Plate. He won this race two years, while other runners with winning course form include Tritonic, Aggagio, Vino Victrix and Land Of Winter.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LAW OF THE SEA

Solid form in strong staying handicaps before an excusable defeat in Northumberland Plate

Law Of The Sea 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Ian Williams

2.25 Goodwood

Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3), 1m

Nostrum created a very favourable impression when running away with the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket on his comeback last time. Already a winner at this Group 3 level, his only defeat in four starts came when third behind Chaldean in last year's Dewhurst Stakes. While Nostrum has yet to run on ground this soft, Docklands is proven in the conditions and gets the step up in class he deserves after winning the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DOCKLANDS

Landed the Britannia most recently; improving colt who has clear Group-race potential

Docklands 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Harry Eustace

3.00 Goodwood

Coral Golden Mile, 1m

David O'Meara has won this race twice in the last three years and possesses another strong hand with six runners, including last year's winner Orbaan. The trainer's better prospects this time could lie with recent York winner Blue For You and Rhoscolyn, who won Wednesday's 7f handicap at the meeting. Lattam is a typically unexposed type for William Haggas, while Awaal has been running well in similar races and is versatile with regards to ground.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: AWAAL

Very solid form in top mile and 7f handicaps, including on heavy; Harry Davies claims a handy 3lb

Awaal 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies (3lb) Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

3.35 Goodwood

King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2), 5f

Highfield Princess won three Group 1s in a row last season, but has yet to get off the mark this campaign. She has been running well in defeat, including in her runs in the two big sprints at Royal Ascot, and this looks an ideal opportunity to get back to winning ways. Equality is a sprinter on the up after wins at Sandown and Windsor and is likely to give the favourite most to think about.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HIGHFIELD PRINCESS

Three Group 1 wins in 2022, including on soft; reasons for defeats in 2023; down in class

Highfield Princess 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 Goodwood: LAW OF THE SEA

Race 2, 2.00 Wolverhampton: GEELONG

Race 3, 2.25 Goodwood: DOCKLANDS

Race 4, 2.35 Wolverhampton: HARAPPAN

Race 5, 3.00 Goodwood: AWAAL

Race 6, 3.10 Wolverhampton: MC LOVEN

Race 7, 3.35 Goodwood: HIGHFIELD PRINCESS

