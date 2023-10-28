ITV racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight races on ITV on Saturday

1.15 Cheltenham

Epic Value At William Hill Handicap Chase, 2m

Haddex Des Obeaux remains unexposed over fences and makes his return from 287 days off following an easy win at Warwick in January. The Nigel Twiston-Davies -trained Guy has been in good form and returned with a win at Fontwell, while Turners' Novices' Chase second Notlongtillmay is an eyecatching runner.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HADDEX DES OBEAUX

Impressive from the front in a pair of 2m handicaps last season; has Graded-race potential

Haddex Des Obeaux 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jamie Moore Tnr: Gary Moore

1.29 Kelso

Edinburgh Gin Chase, 3m2f

Grand National hero Corach Rambler returns in this limited handicap chase. He gives weight away to all his rivals, including three course winners in Empire Steel, Elvis Mail and Highland Hunter.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CORACH RAMBLER

13lb higher than for his Grand National heroics but he was mightily impressive

Corach Rambler 13:29 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

1.50 Cheltenham

Masterson Holdings Hurdle, 2m½f

Spirit D'Aunou had a brilliant season last campaign with four wins from five starts, and makes his return bidding for a five-timer for Gary and Jamie Moore. He faces a tough task against Blueking D'Oroux, who was runner-up at Aintree's Grand National meeting last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SPIRIT D'AUNOU

4-5 over hurdles; ended last season with stylish handicap win at Chepstow; respected

Spirit D'Aunou 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jamie Moore Tnr: Gary Moore

2.10 Doncaster

Kameko Futurity Trophy Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Ancient Wisdom bounced back to winning ways in brilliant style in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month, and bids to give trainer Charlie Appleby his first win in the contest. Aidan O'Brien has won the Futurity a record 11 times and is represented this year by the unbeaten Diego Velazquez, with James Doyle booked to ride. Dancing Gemini was an impressive winner at the St Leger meeting and is a fascinating runner for Roger teal.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DIEGO VELAZQUEZ

2-2 (Group 2 last time) and trainer has won this 11 times, including four of the last six

Diego Velazquez 14:10 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: A P O'Brien

2.25 Cheltenham

Epic Jumps Season At William Hill Handicap Chase, 3m1f

Quick Draw caught many people's eyes with an impressive win at Ludlow on his return and comes up against Lord Accord, who landed this race last year. Twig was in fine form earlier in the year and bids for a hat-trick on his return, while Henry de Bromhead is doubly-represented by Amirite and Whacker Clan.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LORD ACCORD

Won this a year ago and should be primed after satisfactory reappearance over hurdles

Lord Accord 14:25 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Neil Mulholland

2.45 Doncaster

William Hill Prospect Stakes (Listed), 6f

Ballymount Boy has some strong form behind the likes of Vandeek and drops in class, having been well beaten in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere last time. Esquire boosted his profile when runner-up in a similar contest at York last time, while Al Shabab Storm and Moswaat were both victorious on their previous starts.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BALLYMOUNT BOY

Well beaten in French Group 1 last time but leading claims on earlier Group-race form

Ballymount Boy 14:45 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

3.00 Cheltenham

Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, 3m

Ireland have a strong hand in this, with Noel Meade, Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott all represented. Bugs Moran has returned from a long layoff with two good runs and has the in-form Keith Donoghue aboard, while We'llhavewan and Ringdufferin both bring good winning form. The British contingent is headed by Hugos New Horse, who has won five of his last six starts.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BUGS MORAN

Won competitive novice handicap in April and ran well in defeat on all three starts since

Bugs Moran 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Noel Meade

3.20 Doncaster

William Hill Farewell Flat Handicap, 5f

Vintage Clarets has revived his form with two wins recently, and makes a quick return having been successful in the Catterick Dash last weekend. The second, third, fourth and fifth from that race - Glorious Angel, Count D'Orsay, Manila Scouse and Copper Knight - all take him on again, with three of them running for Tim Easterby.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: INTRINSIC BOND

Up and down of late and below par last time, but in the mix on close third in the Portland

Intrinsic Bond 15:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Michael Wigham

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.15 CHELTENHAM: HADDEX DES OBEAUX

Race 2, 1.29 KELSO: CORACH RAMBLER

Race 3, 1.50 CHELTENHAM: SPIRIT D'AUNOU

Race 4, 2.04 KELSO: BUSTY BOY

Race 5, 2.25 CHELTENHAM: LORD ACCORD

Race 6, 2.39 KELSO: PAY THE PIPER

Race 7, 3.00 CHELTENHAM: BUGS MORAN

