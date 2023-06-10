ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight races on ITV on Saturday

1.15 Haydock

Sky Bet Achilles Stakes (Listed), 5f

Frankie Dettori rides Group 2 winner Equilateral, who is trained by Charlie Hills and holds leading claims in this Listed contest. Prince Of Pillo has won three of his five career starts, while last year's winner Raasel may run a big race again.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Korker

Close second to Regional at York at the Dante meeting and had an excuse there last time

Korker 13:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

1.50 Haydock

Sky Bet Reverence Handicap, 6f

All The King's Men has been a consistent performer for George Boughey and heads the betting. The John Quinn-trained Mr Wagyu has been successful over course and distance and four-time winner Lethal Nymph often has a big run in him so he can’t be ruled out.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Mr Wagyu

Good 3rd at Epsom last week, good record over C&D and potentially well drawn; solid claims

Mr Wagyu 13:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

2.05 Beverley

Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies' Conditions Stakes, 5f

Impressive Chester winner Ziggy’s Phoenix has the ability to return to winning ways after finishing fourth in a French Listed race last week. Midnight Affair looked smart when second on her debut at Newmarket last time out, while Flora Of Bermuda and Never Fear could run big races.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Midnight Affair

Met trouble when second to a promising type at Newmarket; looks the one to beat

Midnight Affair 14:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Richard Fahey

2.25 Haydock

Better Betting With Sky Bet Handicap, 1m4f

David O'Meara's Get Shirty won over course and distance off a 2lb lower mark last season and holds obvious claims with a good draw in stall ten. Cumulonimbus produced a career-best effort based on Racing Post Ratings at Newmarket last month, while last-time-out winner Good Show should be noted.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Get Shirty

Query regarding current form but he's feasibly treated now back in a handicap and could go well

Get Shirty 14:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: David O'Meara

2.40 Beverley

bet365 Handicap, 7½f

Ugo Gregory has not won since October 2021 but has scored over course and distance three times before that so he can’t be overlooked in the market. Miss Britain and United Front both ran with credit on their recent starts and two-time handicap winner Ascot Adventure is drawn in stall seven and could go well.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Ugo Gregory

Three C&D wins and narrowly failed to make that four on his latest visit 10 days ago

Ugo Gregory 14:40 Beverley View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

3.00 Haydock

Sky Bet Lester Piggott Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

William Haggas has landed this race twice in the past four years and saddles Listed winner Sea Silk Road. Modaara goes in search of a hat-trick, having won on his seasonal reappearance at Kempton last time to follow up October's win at Chelmsford. The Juddmonte-owned Time Lock and course-and-distance winner Mimikyu are also names to note.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Modaara

Takes steep rise in grade but very impressive on AW last time & may well be up to the task

Modaara 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

3.15 Beverley

bet365 Two-Year-Old Trophy Conditions Stakes, 5f

The Karl Burke-trained Cuban Slide was an impressive winner on his debut at Musselburgh and could be another exciting two-year-old for the yard. Room Service was another who made a winning debut last month, while Bombay Bazaar won over course and distance last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Fusterlandia

Headed close home when beaten neck on debut; this drop from 6f to 5f should suit

Fusterlandia 15:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.35 Haydock

Sky Bet John Of Gaunt Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Australian sprinter The Astrologist bids to improve on his Duke of York seventh under Ryan Moore, while Eve Johnson Houghton's Jumby drops back to 7f after beating one rival home in the Lockinge. El Caballo has finished down the field on both of his last two starts, but won six in a row before that and can be a big player.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: The Astrologist

Australian gelding; leading player on ratings on this next stepping stone to Royal Ascot

The Astrologist 15:35 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Leon & Troy Corstens

Race 1, 1.50 Haydock: MR WAGYU

Race 2, 2.05 Beverley: MIDNIGHT AFFAIR

Race 3, 2.25 Haydock: GET SHIRTY

Race 4, 2.40 Beverley: UGO GREGORY

Race 5, 3.00 Haydock: MODAARA

Race 6, 3.05 Punchestown: OCEAN LEGACY

Race 7, 3.15 Beverley: FUSTERLANDIA

