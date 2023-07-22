ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight races on ITV on Saturday

1.50 Newbury
bet365 Stakes (Listed), 1m2f
The favourite has won this eight times in the last ten runnings and Al Aasy, who is a dual Group 3 winner at this course, is likely to be market leader. Highland Avenue hasn't won for two years but has run consistently well this season, while the class-dropping Dancing Magic shouldn't be discounted either.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: HIGHLAND AVENUE
Placed in Epsom Group 3 and Royal Ascot Listed race last month; should go well
2.05 Market Rasen
Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f
Fenna's Loss was well fancied when making a winning return at Hexham and a 3lb rise isn't excessive. Wavering Down was clear of the remainder of the field when beaten narrowly last time and drops in trip, while Pink Eyed Pedro has been in great form since returning to hurdles this season.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: WAVERING DOWN
Lost out only to a tenacious rival last time and a 2lb rise ought to be manageable
2.25 Newbury
Mettal UK Handicap, 2m½f
A competitive event in which Sweet William, a half-brother to St Leger winner Hurricane Lane, steps up in trip and looks temptingly treated on his handicap debut. Nathanael Greene could be a player if the blinkers squeeze out more improvement, while The Grand Visir and Zinc White go for Ian Williams, who has won two of the last three runnings.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: SWEET WILLIAM
Unexposed handicap debut and his penultimate effort reads particularly well
2.40 Market Rasen
Unibets Zero% Mission Summer Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f
Dancila made a winning start in handicaps over hurdles at Newton Abbot and is open to plenty of improvement after just four starts in this sphere. Belvedere Blast and Myristica arrive seeking four-timers, Everyonesgame chases a hat-trick, while course-and-distance winners Manor Park and Clear The Runway are also considered in a wide-open handicap.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: DANCILA
2-4 over hurdles after his comfortable successful handicap debut at Newton Abbot
3.00 Newbury
bet365 Hackwood Stakes (Group 3), 6f
Group 1 winner Lezoo takes a big drop in grade after finishing behind Shaquille in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and is Frankie Dettori's first ride since his suspension. Recent Listed scorer Commanche Falls, Garrus and Annaf look closely matched on Group form this season, while Rohaan didn't get a lot of luck at Ascot last time and looks to be coming to form.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: ROHAAN
High class; this race didn't go his way in 2022; revival latest; return to 6f ideal
3.15 Market Rasen
Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase, 2m5½f
Francky Du Berlais has won this the last twice and is just 1lb higher in his hat-trick bid with Sean Bowen in the saddle, while stablemate Courtland arrives chasing a four-timer. Born Famous and Chief Black Robe have won their last four and get in off low weights, while last-time-out winners La Domaniale, Gloire D'Athon, And The New, Railway Hurricane and Saint Arvans are others to note in a competitive handicap.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: FRANCKY DU BERLAIS
Won this in 2021 and 2022; warmed up for hat-trick attempt with respectable run last month
3.35 Newbury
Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes, 5f
The weights are determined by purchase price and Relief Rally, who was just touched off in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, will be popular among punters carrying just 9st. Eve Johnson Houghton's pair Bobsleigh and Juniper Berries also ran good races at the royal meeting, while Richard Hannon has a great record in this contest and fields seven, with La Guarida arguably the best chance.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: RELIEF RALLY
Pipped in the Queen May and could easily be unbeaten; fillies have great record in this
3.45 Curragh
Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Group 1), 1m4f
Aidan O'Brien looks to have a great chance of becoming the winningmost trainer in this race and he fields four, with Savethelastdance, who was runner-up in the English Oaks on ground probably too quick for her, and impressive Ribblesdale scorer Warm Heart the best of those. Lumiere Rock and Bluestocking were behind the latter at Royal Ascot, while Azazat was a good second in the Munster Oaks last time.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: SAVETHELASTDANCE
Cheshire Oaks winner; showed that was no fluke when 2nd in Oaks; gets her conditions now
