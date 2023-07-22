ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight races on ITV on Saturday

1.50 Newbury

bet365 Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

The favourite has won this eight times in the last ten runnings and Al Aasy, who is a dual Group 3 winner at this course, is likely to be market leader. Highland Avenue hasn't won for two years but has run consistently well this season, while the class-dropping Dancing Magic shouldn't be discounted either.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HIGHLAND AVENUE

Placed in Epsom Group 3 and Royal Ascot Listed race last month; should go well

Highland Avenue 13:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2.05 Market Rasen

Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f

Fenna's Loss was well fancied when making a winning return at Hexham and a 3lb rise isn't excessive. Wavering Down was clear of the remainder of the field when beaten narrowly last time and drops in trip, while Pink Eyed Pedro has been in great form since returning to hurdles this season.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: WAVERING DOWN

Lost out only to a tenacious rival last time and a 2lb rise ought to be manageable

Wavering Down 14:05 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Jeremy Scott

2.25 Newbury

Mettal UK Handicap, 2m½f

A competitive event in which Sweet William, a half-brother to St Leger winner Hurricane Lane, steps up in trip and looks temptingly treated on his handicap debut. Nathanael Greene could be a player if the blinkers squeeze out more improvement, while The Grand Visir and Zinc White go for Ian Williams, who has won two of the last three runnings.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SWEET WILLIAM

Unexposed handicap debut and his penultimate effort reads particularly well

Sweet William 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

2.40 Market Rasen

Unibets Zero% Mission Summer Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f

Dancila made a winning start in handicaps over hurdles at Newton Abbot and is open to plenty of improvement after just four starts in this sphere. Belvedere Blast and Myristica arrive seeking four-timers, Everyonesgame chases a hat-trick, while course-and-distance winners Manor Park and Clear The Runway are also considered in a wide-open handicap.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DANCILA

2-4 over hurdles after his comfortable successful handicap debut at Newton Abbot

Dancila 14:40 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

3.00 Newbury

bet365 Hackwood Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Group 1 winner Lezoo takes a big drop in grade after finishing behind Shaquille in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and is Frankie Dettori's first ride since his suspension. Recent Listed scorer Commanche Falls, Garrus and Annaf look closely matched on Group form this season, while Rohaan didn't get a lot of luck at Ascot last time and looks to be coming to form.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ROHAAN

High class; this race didn't go his way in 2022; revival latest; return to 6f ideal

Rohaan 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Adam Kirby Tnr: David Evans

3.15 Market Rasen

Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase, 2m5½f

Francky Du Berlais has won this the last twice and is just 1lb higher in his hat-trick bid with Sean Bowen in the saddle, while stablemate Courtland arrives chasing a four-timer. Born Famous and Chief Black Robe have won their last four and get in off low weights, while last-time-out winners La Domaniale, Gloire D'Athon, And The New, Railway Hurricane and Saint Arvans are others to note in a competitive handicap.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: FRANCKY DU BERLAIS

Won this in 2021 and 2022; warmed up for hat-trick attempt with respectable run last month

Francky Du Berlais 15:15 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen

3.35 Newbury

Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes, 5f

The weights are determined by purchase price and Relief Rally, who was just touched off in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, will be popular among punters carrying just 9st. Eve Johnson Houghton's pair Bobsleigh and Juniper Berries also ran good races at the royal meeting, while Richard Hannon has a great record in this contest and fields seven, with La Guarida arguably the best chance.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: RELIEF RALLY

Pipped in the Queen May and could easily be unbeaten; fillies have great record in this

Relief Rally 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

3.45 Curragh

Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Group 1), 1m4f

Aidan O'Brien looks to have a great chance of becoming the winningmost trainer in this race and he fields four, with Savethelastdance, who was runner-up in the English Oaks on ground probably too quick for her, and impressive Ribblesdale scorer Warm Heart the best of those. Lumiere Rock and Bluestocking were behind the latter at Royal Ascot, while Azazat was a good second in the Munster Oaks last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SAVETHELASTDANCE

Cheshire Oaks winner; showed that was no fluke when 2nd in Oaks; gets her conditions now

Savethelastdance 15:45 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 2.05 MARKET RASEN: WAVERING DOWN

Race 2, 2.25 NEWBURY: SWEET WILLIAM

Race 3, 2.40 MARKET RASEN: DANCILA

Race 4, 3.00 NEWBURY: ROHAAN

Race 5, 3.15 MARKET RASEN: FRANCKY DU BERLAIS

Race 6, 3.35 NEWBURY: RELIEF RALLY

Race 7, 3.45 CURRAGH: SAVETHELASTDANCE

