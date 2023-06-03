ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight races on ITV on Saturday

12.50 Epsom (ITV)

Betfred Diomed Stakes, Group 3 ,1m½f

Charlie Appleby trained the runner-up in this race 12 months ago and fields the best horse this time in Highland Avenue, who was third to Derby-winning stablemate Adayar last time out. Regal Reality and the lightly raced Kolsai take him on.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: KOLSAI

Unexposed three-year-old who gets a big weight-for-age allowance; bred to rate higher still

Kolsai 12:50 Epsom View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

1.30 Epsom (ITV)

Betfred Derby, Group 1, 1m4f

The most famous jockey has his final ride in the most famous Classic. Frankie Dettori will partner Arrest in hope of a dream win but they are up against outstanding juvenile Auguste Rodin, who looks to bounce back from his Guineas flop for Aidan O'Brien. Military Order runs for Godolphin and Passenger will bid to justify the £85,000 fee paid to supplement him.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MILITARY ORDER

Brother Adayar won this race; stayed 1m4f well in the Lingfield Derby Trial; improving

Military Order 13:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2.10 Epsom (ITV4)

Princess Elizabeth Stakes, Group 3, 1m½f

Prosperous Voyage caused a mighty shock when defeating Inspiral in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes last summer and the similar quick conditions should be in her favour here. Recent winner Roman Mist and Potapova are among her opposition.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PROSPEROUS VOYAGE

Smart filly; cracking chance on some of her Group 1 form, including 2022 Falmouth success

Prosperous Voyage 14:10 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.45 Epsom (ITV4)

Aston Martin 3YO "Dash" Handicap, 5f

Adrian Nicholls enjoyed success in the Dash last season with Tees Spirit and takes aim at this new handicap with Can To Can, a five-length winner when last seen at Newcastle. Jm Jungle, Russet Gold and Estate arrive with leading chances.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ZUFFOLO

Travelled strongly for Redcar win; 6lb rise could be lenient; may follow up

Zuffolo 14:45 Epsom View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Michael Dods

3.20 Epsom (ITV4)

Aston Martin "Dash" Handicap, 5f

Live In The Dream finished fifth when sent off favourite here 12 months ago and his older sibling Live In The Moment is the likely favourite this year having gone close at Doncaster last time out. Last year's runner-up Mountain Peak and fourth Mokaatil run again, while the consistent Lihou is respected.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LIVE IN THE MOMENT

Back to form last time; returning to minimum trip should suit; more persuasive than most

Live In The Moment 15:20 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

3.55 Epsom (ITV4)

Betfred Lester Piggott Handicap, 1m2f

Torito was an eyecatching second at Sandown last time behind Derby contender Artistic Star and is fascinating on his handicap debut. Andrew Balding has won this three times in five years and runs Kadovar.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PROMOTER

Stacks of stamina on dam's side; this step up in trip can see him in a much better light

Promoter 15:55 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

4.30 Epsom (ITV4)

Rio Ferdinand Foundation Northern Dancer Handicap, 1m4f

Caius Chorister has won twice and finished second on his three starts at Epsom and clashes with another course winner in Scampi. Sea King represents the red-hot Sir Mark Prescott stable.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HALIPHON

Pipped at 25-1 in this race last year, it would be no shock were he to surge back to form

Haliphon 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ben Sanderson (3lb) Tnr: Ian Williams

5.05 Epsom (ITV4)

JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap, 6f

Last year's winner Mr Wagyu is only 2lb higher in the weights and set up his defence with a midfield effort at York last time. Probe, Spring Bloom and Haymaker won last time out.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MR WAGYU

Mr Wagyu 17:05 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £100,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 1.30 Epsom: Military Order

Race 2, 2.10 Epsom: Prosperous Voyage

Race 3, 2.45 Epsom: Zuffolo

Race 4, 3.20 Epsom: Live In The Moment

Race 5, 3.55 Epsom: Promoter

Race 6, 4.30 Epsom: Haliphon

Race 7, 5.05 Epsom: Mr Wagyu

Read our Saturday previews:

12.50 Epsom: 'He looks the one to beat based on his best form' - confidence behind Godolphin runner in Diomed Stakes

1.30 Epsom: 'He has always been special, nothing has changed our minds' - is leading Derby fancy Auguste Rodin the real deal?

2.10 Epsom: 'We expect her to go well' - can Group 1 winner Prosperous Voyage find form in Princess Elizabeth?

2.45 Epsom: 'He has a nice profile for the race' - key quotes and analysis for three-year-old sprint handicap

3.20 Epsom: 'The track will really suit him' - analysis and key quotes for big-field Epsom Dash

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.