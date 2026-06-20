'It's hard to understand why he's such a huge price' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day five of Royal Ascot

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Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day five of Royal Ascot on Saturday

2.30 Ascot

Norfolk Stakes (Group 2), 5f

Harry's tip: Where Love Lives

Wesley Ward's filly Ez Tina clocked a good time on her debut and is respected, but I'm hoping she'll give a nice tow to Where Love Lives, who is drawn next door. The form of his National Stakes success was franked when the runner-up finished second in the Coventry, and he gave the impression he'd be even better for the experience.

Where Love Lives 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

3.05 Ascot

Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Best Secret

Best Secret is unbeaten in two attempts at 1m4f and that form is stacking up well, with his Prix Turenne success coming at the expense of Gethin, who has since pushed Ombudsman to a neck, while last time he was far too good for West Wind Blows, who hasn't been beaten far by Calandagan and Kalpana. He's a Group 1 winner in waiting.

Best Secret 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: S Wattel

3.40 Ascot

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1), 6f

Harry's tip: Stolen Kiss

Stolen Kiss has thrived since being dropped to sprint trips, landing a 6½f conditions event at Chantilly before twice getting the better of Sajir in Listed contests. The times of those races look solid and, given he remains unexposed as a sprinter and should be suited by a strong gallop, it's hard to understand why he's such a huge price.

Stolen Kiss 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Alexis Pouchin Tnr: P Cottier

4.20 Ascot

Jersey Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry's tip: The Prettiest Star

I fancied The Prettiest Star for the 1,000 Guineas following her fast-finishing second to Zanthos in the Rockfel Stakes last year and she performed admirably to finish fourth in the Classic without convincing she truly saw out the mile. This stiff 7f should be right up her street, and she could take a bit of beating coming down markedly in class.

The Prettiest Star 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Ed Walker

5.00 Ascot

Wokingham Stakes, 6f

Harry's tip: Evening Saigon

Bar a blip on heavy ground, Evening Saigon has form figures of 112 since being gelded and can have his second marked up, as he raced closer to a good pace than the winner, who has gone in again since, and didn't look totally at home on the track at Goodwood. This stiff, straight track should be ideal and he has more to offer.

Evening Saigon 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

5.35 Ascot

Golden Gates Stakes, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Sahara King

I'm still a bit gutted that I didn't collect on Sahara King in the London Gold Cup last time, as he looked to be coming with a winning run only to be intimidated by the winner and drift off a true line as a result, going down by just a head. He's 1lb better off with that rival here, and hopefully cheekpieces can keep him straighter this time.

Sahara King 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Richard Hannon

6.10 Ascot

Queen Alexandra Stakes, 2m5½f

Harry's tip: A Piece Of Heaven

You could make a case for a lot of these, but the most solid option looks to be A Piece Of Heaven, who won the Chester Cup last time. He hasn't had much racing for an eight-year-old and is unexposed beyond two miles on the Flat, while Joseph O'Brien has won this in two of the last three years and is enjoying a fine week.

A Piece Of Heaven 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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