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'It's hard to understand why he's such a huge price' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day five of Royal Ascot
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on day five of Royal Ascot on Saturday
2.30 Ascot
Norfolk Stakes (Group 2), 5f
Harry's tip: Where Love Lives
Wesley Ward's filly Ez Tina clocked a good time on her debut and is respected, but I'm hoping she'll give a nice tow to Where Love Lives, who is drawn next door. The form of his National Stakes success was franked when the runner-up finished second in the Coventry, and he gave the impression he'd be even better for the experience.
3.05 Ascot
Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f
Harry's tip: Best Secret
Best Secret is unbeaten in two attempts at 1m4f and that form is stacking up well, with his Prix Turenne success coming at the expense of Gethin, who has since pushed Ombudsman to a neck, while last time he was far too good for West Wind Blows, who hasn't been beaten far by Calandagan and Kalpana. He's a Group 1 winner in waiting.
3.40 Ascot
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1), 6f
Harry's tip: Stolen Kiss
Stolen Kiss has thrived since being dropped to sprint trips, landing a 6½f conditions event at Chantilly before twice getting the better of Sajir in Listed contests. The times of those races look solid and, given he remains unexposed as a sprinter and should be suited by a strong gallop, it's hard to understand why he's such a huge price.
4.20 Ascot
Jersey Stakes (Group 3), 7f
Harry's tip: The Prettiest Star
I fancied The Prettiest Star for the 1,000 Guineas following her fast-finishing second to Zanthos in the Rockfel Stakes last year and she performed admirably to finish fourth in the Classic without convincing she truly saw out the mile. This stiff 7f should be right up her street, and she could take a bit of beating coming down markedly in class.
5.00 Ascot
Wokingham Stakes, 6f
Harry's tip: Evening Saigon
Bar a blip on heavy ground, Evening Saigon has form figures of 112 since being gelded and can have his second marked up, as he raced closer to a good pace than the winner, who has gone in again since, and didn't look totally at home on the track at Goodwood. This stiff, straight track should be ideal and he has more to offer.
5.35 Ascot
Golden Gates Stakes, 1m2f
Harry's tip: Sahara King
I'm still a bit gutted that I didn't collect on Sahara King in the London Gold Cup last time, as he looked to be coming with a winning run only to be intimidated by the winner and drift off a true line as a result, going down by just a head. He's 1lb better off with that rival here, and hopefully cheekpieces can keep him straighter this time.
6.10 Ascot
Queen Alexandra Stakes, 2m5½f
Harry's tip: A Piece Of Heaven
You could make a case for a lot of these, but the most solid option looks to be A Piece Of Heaven, who won the Chester Cup last time. He hasn't had much racing for an eight-year-old and is unexposed beyond two miles on the Flat, while Joseph O'Brien has won this in two of the last three years and is enjoying a fine week.
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