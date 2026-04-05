Irish Grand National tips: 'He's the class act and can prove it' - why this horse can win

The BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00 ) has a bumper 30-runner field at Fairyhouse on Monday. Find out the selections from our top team below . . .

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By Oliver Barnard, reporter

Willie Mullins will be keen to land this Irish National for his title defence and Kiss Will is my pick of his runners.

A 3m winner over hurdles, he has yet to go beyond that trip over fences but has shaped as though further will suit. I liked what he did when fifth in the Jack Richards, as he kept on galloping despite lacking the pace to get seriously involved.

He looks versatile regarding ground, won his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse and is 2lb lower than for that Cheltenham effort.

Kiss Will 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

By Robbie Wilders, tipster

It's always intriguing when a high-class bumper horse is sent straight over fences – something Willie Mullins did with Fact To File – and Soldier In Milan's team ditched hurdling for a novice chase campaign.

His easy defeat of King Rasko Grey in a Punchestown festival bumper reads well and he has looked a promising staying chaser in the making throughout this season.

He can improve further once his stamina is properly tested and an opening mark of 142 looks lovely.

By Conor Fennelly, reporter

If there’s a handicap blot in the race, it’s likely to be Soldier In Milan off a mark of 142.

Sent chasing straight from bumpers, he was pulled up on his debut over fences at Leopardstown before a close fourth at Gowran Park over an insufficient trip.

He was then impressive at Punchestown, beating Kiss Will cosily. While more patient tactics didn’t work at Thurles last time, the experience would have done him no harm. He seems to stay all day and enjoys racing prominently, which you need in this.

When he beat King Rasko Grey in a strong 2m3f bumper last season, he looked a potential smart stayer.

Soldier In Milan 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Emmet Mullins

By Jack Haynes, reporter

The Jukebox Kid is the deserved favourite and has strong credentials for Ben Pauling.

The form of his penultimate Ascot win has worked out well, and while it was far from a deep Reynoldstown he landed last time, he nonetheless matched the Racing Post Rating from his previous win.

Pauling has had this race in mind for some time and The Jukebox Kid could find more improvement over a marathon trip.

The Jukebox Kid 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Ben Pauling

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By David Jennings, deputy Irish editor

I've liked him all season so I can't desert him now, although I wasn't expecting him to have top weight.

People might point to him being only sixth in the race last year, but that was on the back of a tough campaign which included finishing third in the Brown Advisory.

This year he's had the perfect preparation and comes in fresh with Rob James booked to take off 7lb. I think he's the class act of the race and can prove it.

Better Days Ahead 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Mr R James (7lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

By Anthony Ive, RFO tipster

He came from a mile back to storm home to victory in the Porterstown at this track in November.

Turning into the straight he was at least eighth, and by the time the leaders had jumped the penultimate fence he had already started to pick up.

He stays all day and still looks to be on a winnable mark.

Better Times Ahead 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: Robert Tyner

Read more . . .

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