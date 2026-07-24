'In the form of his life' - Shane Ketteridge's two best bets at Saratoga on Saturday night

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Zany 22:45 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: John R Velazquez Tnr: Todd Pletcher

Damon’s Mound

10.07pm Saratoga Race 9

1pt win

Zany

10.45pm Saratoga Race 10

1pt win

Bill Mott first won the Grade 2 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Stakes with Boundary in the mid 90s (1994) and it would be nearly 30 years before he won it again with Elite Power (2023). This time, the trainer launches a two-pronged assault in a bid to win it for a third time with T Kraft and the selection, Damon’s Mound.

Course form could prove to be the key here. This six-year-old brings form figures of 143 from three starts at this course with that fourth-placed effort being in this race last year, albeit in a hotter contest with the likes of Book’em Danno, Mullikin and Nakatomi finishing in front of him that day.

Junior Alvarado’s mount has improved since then with four victories from his last five starts, all of which were in stakes events on the East Coast circuit.

He comes into this in the form of his life and it will take a well above average performance to stop this speedball who could come out on top in a tactical affair.

Always a Runner and Counting Stars are likely to be all the rage in the Grade 1 American Oaks, as both have been very pleasing on the eye in recent starts and could easily have more to come.

However, the most successful trainer in this race is Todd Pletcher (8 wins) and he saddles a lovely filly in the shape of Zany who has caught the attention of the morning clockwatchers in recent workouts at this course.

She was last seen finishing a never nearer sixth behind the two aforementioned fillies in the Kentucky Oaks back in May and has since been given some time to come to herself and mature with autumn targets in mind.

This is the first of those for this two-time stakes winner who can improve past her rivals in a well above average renewal of this race.

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