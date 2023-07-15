Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Sha Tin

Mugen

12.00 Sha Tin

2pts win

Flaming Rabbit

12.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Simple Hedge

1.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Zac Purton and John Size can celebrate their record-breaking feats by combining to take the Class 3 7f handicap (1.45) with smart import Simple Hedge as the curtain comes down on a memorable Hong Kong season at Sha Tin.

Purton comes to the final day with 176 wins on the board, having already broken the record for the most wins in a single season, and he will pick up his sixth jockeys’ title. He is 82 wins clear of his nearest rival Vincent Ho.

Size will collect his 12th trainers’ championship, which sees him better the legendary George Moore, who notched up 11 titles when dominating in the 1970s and 1980s.

Size, on 75 wins, is comfortably clear of Francis Lui (66) and Frankie Lor (65). Simple Hedge is the perfect vehicle for Purton and Size to end a hugely success season on a triumphant note, albeit at a short price following his win last time by two and three-quarter lengths in weaker company.

Predictably, the three-year-old has gone up 9lb and been promoted a grade, but it is doubtful that will halt his progress. The son of Australian sire Sebring has never been out of the first four in five starts and there are more wins to come. His danger is the Michael Chang-trained Big Red.

Purton has his usual collection of quality rides, arguably the most interesting being the Pierre Ng-trained Mugen in the Class 3 6f handicap (12.00), in which he will be attempting to put behind him an unlucky run on his local debut.

After beginning awkwardly and bumping another horse, he then had trouble getting a clear run on the home turn, and again in the last 150 yards. The stewards noted he could not be ridden out in the final stages when sixth, beaten two and a half lengths.

Again, his draw (10) is challenging but this four-year-old was well regarded when winning a metro race in Melbourne last year, having been given plenty of time to develop by connections.

With luck in running, he can beat the consistent Solid Impact and Packing Bole. The final day’s feature, the Class 1 Hong Kong Racehorse Owners Association Trophy (12.35) over a mile, is another opportunity for last start winner Flaming Rabbit to excel. This Group 3 winner at Goodwood last year has acclimatised and is now in top form. Tuchel is next best.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

11.30

3 Endeared

5 Ariel

12.00

2 Solid Impact

12 Mugen

12.35

2 Tuchel

8 Flaming Rabbit

1.10

1 Amazing Victory

6 Leading Fortune

1.45

4 Simple Hedge

9 Big Red

2.20

2 Golden Express

4 Packing Treadmill

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Sha Tin pools with the Tote, Coral and Ladbrokes. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 9am.

Sha Tin Sunday card

