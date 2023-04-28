Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Lucky Sweynesse

7.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

Geraldina

9.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Beauty Eternal

10.55 Sha Tin

2pts win

It’s another big international raceday in Hong Kong and another time to fear Japanese challengers. Their record at these meetings is impressive and there is every chance they can clean up again at Sha Tin on Sunday.

There are four Japanese runners on FWD Champions Day, and they'll have a good chance of striking with classy mare in the Group 1 FWD QEII Cup (9.40), who comes up against local star Romantic Warrior and the William Haggas-trained Dubai Honour.

Geraldina may be officially rated 7lb inferior to Dubai Honour and 9lb behind Romantic Warrior, but her record is good, she appears to be on an upward curve and she could be at the start of an international career of note.

Back in November she won the Group 1 QEII Cup at Hanshin, defeating the subsequent Hong Kong Vase winner Win Marilyn, which puts her well and truly in the Hong Kong ballpark. She also finished third in the Group 1 Arima Kinen at Nakayama, four lengths behind Equinox, who now heads the world rankings following a scintillating success in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan.

Romantic Warrior is reunited James McDonald and after suffering defeat in his last two starts – admittedly by Golden Sixty both times. He is perfectly placed to proudly carry the Hong Kong flag into this showcase race, while Dubai Honour, who is well drawn in stall one, is next best and a worthy challenger after two Group 1 wins in Sydney. Quick ground is not expected to be an issue.

looks a good thing to take the Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (7.50) over 6f, with Wellington the obvious danger and Sight Success clear next best. The favourite is a brilliant sprinter at the peak of his powers and impossible to oppose.

The other good thing, albeit also at a short price, is the beaten Derby favourite in the finale, the Class 2 7f handicap (10.55). This is a retrieval mission for the son of Starspangledbanner, who has plenty up his sleeve in this grade. Fantastic Treasure, with McDonald in the saddle, is the main threat, ahead of Derby runner-up Tuchel.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.50

1 Lucky Sweynesse

2 Wellington

8.25

2 Ching

9 Romantic Charm

9.00

1 Golden Sixty

2 California Spangle

9.40

1 Romantic Warrior

7 Geraldina

10.20

12 Unpresuming

14 Wide Blue Yonder

10.55

4 Beauty Eternal

7 Fantastic Treasure

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.45am.

