Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

E Universe

12.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Rocket Spade

1.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Winning Icey

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Hugh Bowman is the standout jockey to follow on today's tricky nine-race card under lights at Happy Valley, where he can land the feature 6f Craigengower Cricket Club Challenge Cup (12.45) with .

With Zac Purton and Silvestre de Sousa both suspended, the in-demand Bowman has picked up a full book of rides and several are certain to be sent off favourite. This includes E Universe, who is a lightly-raced Australian three-year-old and was a promising fourth on his only start. The gelding ran on well from back in the field in a 5f dash and gave the impression he would be better suited over this slightly longer trip.

Bowman replaces apprentice Angus Chung and improvement is anticipated. David Hayes, who has his stable firing again, will saddle the chief danger Sight Hero, while well-handicapped maiden Timestorm is drawn badly again in stall ten and may have to wait for another day.

Another of Bowman's big chances is the frustrating , who must overcome an awkward draw (12) in the Class 3 1m1f handicap (1.15) to break his duck in Hong Kong.

He is currently 0-13 and was runner-up for the Australian jockey in his last two starts. The Caspar Fownes-trained five-year-old came with a big reputation from New Zealand, where he won the 2021 Derby, but has found it difficult to produce that level of form in his new home.

His poor efforts in the four-year-old series indicated he had not acclimatised but his last start was encouraging when only just failing to catch the eventual winner Escape Route over course and distance. If Bowman can manoeuvre across to be in the first half of the field up the initial straight then he will go very close, with Tianchi Monster appearing his main danger.

Fownes and Bowman also combine with the capable in the Class 3 6f handicap (2.15), in which the vastly improved Gold Gold Baby looks next best. Winning Icey, a four-year-old son of Hinchinbrook, won his first two outings this season over course and distance and has been very consistent since, a sure sign he is effective on his current mark. Another win is on the cards.

Happy Valley Placepot

12.15

3 Kung Fu Tea

10 London Luckystar

12.45

7 E Universe

8 Sight Hero

1.15

1 Tianchi Monster

2 Rocket Spade

1.45

10 Savvy Delight

12 Brave Star

2.15

3 Winning Icey

6 Gold Gold Baby

2.50

3 Astrologer

12 Special M

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into HK pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 10.45am.

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.