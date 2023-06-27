Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday picks at Happy Valley

Packing Hurricane

11.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Togepi

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Reward Smile

3.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

Harry Bentley is set to continue his successful association with promising stayer Packing Hurricane , who attempts a four-timer in the opening Class 3 1m3f handicap (11.45) on a tricky nine-race card at Happy Valley.

Bentley, the only British jockey in Hong Kong, has been aboard Packing Hurricane for his past two wins, in which he scraped home by narrow margins against similar opposition at Sha Tin.

This will be the four-year-old’s first attempt at the tighter city track — no problems are foreseen on that front — and he also stretches out an extra furlong, which he should cope with comfortably. His biggest issue is the 6lb ratings hike he received for his last win.

Swan Bay, a four-year-old Irish import, won two races for Joseph O’Brien, including a maiden success at Galway, and appears readymade for this step up in trip following his eyecatching second at Sha Tin on his first start for Chris So. He is the danger.

Small fields often generate tactical battles over longer distances, but Bentley has proved capable of handling such situations. He has steadily built up his contacts with a variety of stables and is enjoying a good season with 23 wins for prize-money just short of £4 million.

Zac Purton continues to dominate — he's on 160 winners — and again has a strong hand, with the John Size-trained Reward Smile in the closing Class 3 6f sprint handicap (3.50) appearing his best ride of the day. Reward Smile gets his chance to reverse the form with Superb Capitalist, who beat him on their last meeting, though he has a much wider draw (ten) this time, which is unfortunate.

Expect Purton to be positive from the start and to use the mount’s speed to get across into the first three in the early stages. Superb Capitalist has an excellent chance again, with Hugh Bowman’s mount Phoenix Light also expected to be in the shake-up.

Lyle Hewitson, who is fifth in the jockeys’ championship with 46 wins, is a significant booking for the Tony Millard-trained Togepi in the Class 4 6f handicap (2.15), for which he is drawn well in stall three.

The four-year-old is 0-8 but has turned in very promising runs on two of his last three starts. He should be rewarded this time, with Goodluck Goodluck looking the main threat.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.15

6 Golden Luck

9 Denfield

1.45

1 Packing Succeeder

4 Turquoise Alpha

2.15

7 Goodluck Goodluck

8 Togepi

2.45

1 Solar Partner

4 King Invincible

3.15

4 So We Joy

6 Ivy League

3.50

2 Reward Smile

3 Phoenix Light

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Happy Valley pools with the Tote, Coral and Ladbrokes. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 1.15pm.

