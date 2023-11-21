Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday fancies at Happy Valley

Golden Rise

1.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

All Is Good

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Denfield

2.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

John Size sent out a warning at the weekend that his stable is back in top form and ready to play a major role at next month’s international meeting, and his timely success is set to continue with Golden Rise in the Class 4 6f handicap (1.45) at Happy Valley.

Size started his season in typically slow style but a four-timer at Sha Tin on Sunday saw him move to eighth in the trainers’ championship with ten wins and was a clear signal that his horses are starting to peak as the big prizes appear on the horizon.

The 12-times champion picked up Golden Rise through well-known Australian agent John Foote, who has enjoyed great success with his buys in Hong Kong. The son of Written Tycoon was bought for A$250,000 at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Sale and looks a shrewd purchase.

Golden Rise ran on well on his racecourse debut for fourth to Wood On Fire in similar company over course and distance three weeks ago, and with Zac Purton to take the mount, he will be hard to beat if can repeat his first effort.

The Benno Yung-trained High Percentage has shown great promise in his six runs and the four-year-old son of Maurice is a first-time booking for Karis Teetan, who takes over from Purton. He looks the principal danger in an interesting contest.

Purton is also aboard the prolific All Is Good , who attempts to make it five wins in a row when tackling the Class 3 1m½f handicap (2.15) with a 7lb hike in the ratings. All the gelding’s wins have come over 7f at Sha Tin but trainer Francis Lui sees no reason to fear the tighter track nor a step back up in trip.

All Is Good’s recent wins have been by comfortable margins, a sure pointer to his continuing rate of improvement, and provided Purton can slot in and get some cover from stall eight, he should be there at the finish. The hardy campaigner Maldives re-connects with Brenton Avdulla, who won on him in June.

One of the best pieces of advice to punters is to forgive a horse one bad run, which should apply to the useful Denfield as he lines up in the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (2.50), the night cap on this eight-race card at the city track.

On his last start, Denfield began awkwardly and then raced wide facing the breeze along the back straight before weakening for eighth over course and distance when stepping up in grade. Drawn two, with Vincent Ho aboard, it might well be a different story this time, with Colourful Emperor his main threat.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

12.10

8 M Unicorn

10 Palace Pal

12.40

7 Diamond Soars

8 Circuit Seven

1.10

2 Durham Star

6 Win Win Fighter

1.45

5 High Percentage

6 Golden Rise

2.15

3 All Is Good

8 Maldives

2.50

6 Colourful Emperor

10 Denfield

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.10am.

Happy Valley card

