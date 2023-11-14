Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday fancies at Happy Valley

Happy Day

Second-season trainer Pierre Ng is poised to carry on his outstanding form when saddling the rapid improver Taj Dragon in the Class 2 handicap (1.45) at Happy Valley.

Ng is a runaway leader in the trainers’ championship with 20 wins on the board already, giving him a handy break of six over the chasing pack, and there is every reason to believe he can go further ahead.

With a four-timer at Sha Tin on Sunday plus doubles at the previous two meetings, Ng has his horses flying at present, none more so than English import Taj Dragon, who has won two of his last three and is ready to go in again.

Zac Purton retains the ride. One interesting feature of the gelding’s profile is that he has never raced at Happy Valley, nor has he progressed as high as Class 2.

All three of his victories have come in 7f handicaps at Sha Tin but two of his three English wins for Karl Burke were registered at Catterick, so the tight corners of the Valley should not pose any problems. Neither should the extended mile distance.

Helene Feeling, an Epsom and Doncaster winner for Michael Bell prior to export, has readily established himself locally, and with a marginally better draw than at his previous four outings, he can go close if the likely favourite is found wanting.

Chill Chibi , a revelation with wins on last two of his three starts, is set to continue his run of success when lining up in the Class 3 handicap (2.50). Even with a nine-point hike in the ratings, there is no ceiling to his level of ability as yet.

Drawn handy in stall four, the gelding should be up on the pace throughout for Jerry Chau. His principal danger is Romantic Laos, who won first-up this season for new trainer Cody Mo and gives the impression he is still progressing.

Trainer Jamie Richards was bang on the mark when aiming for sprints with Happy Day , who is again expected to go close again in the Class 4 6f handicap (12.40).

Richards took over Happy Day from Chris So at the end of last season and reverting to a shorter trip brought about an immediate improvement in form. The David Hall-trained Champion Instinct looks next best.

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Friday is at 10.40am.

