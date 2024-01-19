Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Sha Tin on Sunday

Voyage Bubble

James McDonald is back on another quick visit, this time to partner rising star miler Voyage Bubble for Ricky Yiu in the Group 1 Stewards’ Cup (8.05 ), one of the prestige races in the Hong Kong calendar.

McDonald is a familiar face, having made similar hit-and-run raids to ride Romantic Warrior, while he was also granted a licence for an extended stay last month when the jockey ranks were depleted by injury and suspension.

Voyage Bubble has emerged as the heir apparent to Golden Sixty in the mile division, with the recent news that the long-time champion had suffered a ‘very slight injury’ preventing him from defending his Stewards’ Cup title. Hopefully he will be fit to run in the Champions Mile in April.

Voyage Bubble is clearly a real talent. He won the Classic Mile for four-year-olds two runs before landing the Hong Kong Derby with a spectacular last-to-first performance, while six weeks ago he finished a gutsy second to Golden Sixty in an unforgettable Hong Kong Mile.

Yiu believes there is still improvement to come from the five-year-old, who was a A$380,000 yearling purchase by the trainer in Sydney four years ago. There is every reason to think he is right in his assessment, which should see him lift the prize here.

California Spangle appears to have lost form, while Russian Emperor and Straight Arron are preparing for staying targets later in the season. That leaves the John Size-trained Beauty Eternal, who is very smart at his best, as the logical danger to Voyage Bubble.

McDonald has eight rides, with arguably the second best being the improved middle-distance type CP Brave , also trained by Yiu, in the 1m 2f handicap (8.40 ), in which he must defy a 7lb rise and a class promotion after winning for the rider this month.

When trained by William Haggas in 2020, he finished second in a 1m2f Newbury novice to Without A Fight, who last year won the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups. CP Brave has most to fear from the Size-trained Ensued, a likely Derby contender.

David Hayes is tipped to land the 7f handicap (9.15 ) with Global Harmony , who will be looking to make it three wins for the season. The same stable should be followed in the night cap, another 7f handicap (9.50), with easy last-time-out winner Storm Rider.

