Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Noble Pursuit

12.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

Beauty Waves

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Simply Maverick

2.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

Caspar Fownes is ready to make headlines again when saddling the promising Noble Pursuit in the Class 4 handicap (12.40 ), over 1m½f, on an interesting nine-race card at Happy Valley.

Fownes has made no secret of the high regard in which he holds the New Zealand import and, after the four-year-old made up enormous ground to win a 7f handicap at Sha Tin in October, the sky was the limit.

Yet a month later, Noble Pursuit was well beaten into 11th in a similar race, though he suffered a terrible run throughout, twice being held up, making it impossible to progress. That he was able to finish four and three-quarter lengths behind the winner underlined his raw talent.

Following a break at the Conghua training centre, plus two barrier trials, the son of Savabeel is ready to go again, and this looks an ideal point to springboard him back towards more ambitious targets. Regular rider Hugh Bowman is aboard, with Turin Warrior looking his chief danger.

Zac Purton dominated at Sha Tin on Sunday by riding six winners, although his supposed 'good thing' Lucky Sweynesse failed to be placed. The six-time champion has several excellent rides on Wednesday, with Beauty Waves top of the list in the second division of the Class 3 6f handicap (2.15 ).

The Douglas Whyte-trained runner won a Dundalk maiden for Pat Flynn and is 0-4 in Hong Kong, but has turned in several good runs in defeat, most notably a second to Bon's A Pearla over course and distance last time out.

From stall three, the Starspangledbanner gelding should be up on the speed throughout and prove hard to beat. The Francis Lui-trained Brave Star has paid the penalty for his consistency, creeping higher in the handicap for three placings without winning, yet he still is a must for multiples here.

As ever, the finale looks to be a cracking contest, with Andrea Atzeni's mount Simply Maverick poised to make it three wins from four starts in the Class 3 handicap (2.50 ) over 1m½f.

Trained by Ricky Yiu, Simply Maverick has the ability to cope with a class promotion but he has most to fear from Thesis, who won the 2022 Britannia at Royal Ascot for Harry and Roger Charlton and gives every indication he will soon break his duck locally. He finished a good third last time and is in top form.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

12.10

8 Oversubscribed

9 Super Fast Dragon

12.40

2 Noble Pursuit

8 Turin Warrior

1.10

1 Jumbo Legend

3 Happy Golf

1.45

5 Celestial Colours

12 One For All

2.15

2 Brave Star

7 Beauty Waves

2.50

8 Simply Maverick

10 Thesis

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley is at 10.40am.

Happy Valley card

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.