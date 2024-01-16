Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Heroic Master

12.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

Beauty Infinity

1.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

M Unicorn

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Andrea Atzeni is building momentum in his bid to break into the top bracket of jockeys in Hong Kong and is tipped to land the feature, the 5f Hong Kong Club Challenge Cup (12.40 ), aboard Heroic Master at Happy Valley.

Atzeni has really hit form, riding a winner at five consecutive meetings since the new year, which places him joint-fifth in the jockeys’ championship with 21 wins. The table is headed by Zac Purton on 50 wins, who is 13 clear of the chasing pack.

The Frankie Lor-trained Heroic Master is a first-time ride for Atzeni, who is winning over owners and punters fast with his drive and strength in the saddle. He inherits the ride from James McDonald.

Heroic Master, unbeaten in two starts on provincial tracks outside Sydney before export, is 2-14 in Hong Kong, with both wins coming over course-and-distance. His draw in stall six should enable him to get a position right behind the pace before pouncing in the home straight.

Purton could declare 2lb overweight on the Jamie Richards-trained sprinter Happy United, who won in a lower grade in November but still looks well-handicapped. Atomic Energy, with Angus Chung claiming 5lb, is next best in a competitive handicap.

Atzeni rides in six of the eight races, with the shortest priced in his book being the John Size-trained Beauty Infinity . He looks the one to beat in the Class 4 6f handicap (1.45 ), provided he repeats his effort of 13 days ago when he won on his second start. The four-year-old son of Toronado has tremendous potential and should make light of a 6lb hike in the handicap for beating a similar field.

Purton again expresses intent by taking the mount on lightweight Super Eagle for Chris So, but he is expected to put up 2lb over as well. The five-year-old was runner-up at each of his last four outings.

Finally, give the Caspar Fownes-trained M Unicorn another chance, in the Class 3 handicap (2.15 ), over 1m½f.

The gelding copped a couple of bumps in running when fourth with a light weight last time out, and with better luck, he can get a bit closer.

Vincent Ho takes over from Harry Bentley on this progressive type, who won a heat of the International Jockeys Championship for Ryan Moore back in December. His danger is the David Hayes-trained Star Contact, who has gone up 5lb for a last start win.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

12.10

6 Cheong Fat, 8 Shinkhansen

12.40

2 Heroic Master, 9 Happy United

1.10

4 Satirical Glory, 7 Win Win Fighter

1.45

2 Beauty Infinity, 10 Super Eagle

2.15

9 Star Contact, 12 M Unicorn

2.50

1 Bon's A Pearla, 5 Raging Blizzard

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley is at 11.10am.

Happy Valley card

