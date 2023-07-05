Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Thursday picks at Happy Valley

Beau Gosse

1.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Joyful Hunter

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Reward Smile

3.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

Promising three-year-old Reward Smile is set to round off a productive first season by landing the finale, the Class 3 6f handicap (3.50), on the nine-race card at Happy Valley.

Budding record-breakers Zac Purton and John Size combine again with the son of Havana Grey, who is deserving of a second local win following a frustrating run of three consecutive seconds.

On his most recent outing, the gelding chased home the useful Wonder Kit, albeit comfortably beaten by two and a half lengths, and there is every reason to believe he can enjoy the run of the race here from his attractive draw (stall two). Reward Smile showed glimpses of ability prior to export, winning a Windsor nursery for Hugo Palmer, and his main danger could be Wings Of War, an ex-Clive Cox juvenile winner who is overdue his breakthrough success for trainer Tony Millard.



At this late stage of the season there are always a number of short-priced favourites, it being a matter of last man standing in many cases. Reward Smile is one, while the Francis Lui-trained Joyful Hunter is another as he lines up for his second career start in the Class 4 6f sprint (3.15). It was hard not to be impressed by Joyful Hunter’s winning debut over course and distance three weeks ago.

The three-year-old showed a nice turn of foot as he dashed away from his rivals to win by two lengths, for which he has understandably gone up 8lb in the ratings. There will be no 16-1 offered this time — expect him to be long odds-on — and the value may be found by putting him in a forecast with David Hall's Timestorm, who still promises to land one in this grade.

Lyle Hewitson and Douglas Whyte are a hard team to beat with the right horse and the lightly raced Beau Gosse fits that description in the 1m½f Class 4 handicap (1.45). The Time Test three-year-old just failed to get up on his most recent start, beaten a nose by Gallant Crown, but it was a promising run and a maiden success beckons. Master Tornado, with Karis Teetan aboard, provides the main opposition.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.15

3 Super Hong Kong

4 Management Folks

1.45

1 Master Tornado

7 Beau Gosse

2.15

5 Colourful Prince

6 Sergeant Pepper

2.45

6 Watch Buddy

8 Melbourne Hall

3.15

1 Joyful Hunter

8 Timestorm

3.50

4 Wings Of War

6 Reward Smile

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Happy Valley pools with the Tote, Coral and Ladbrokes. The first race at Happy Valley on Thursday is at 11.45am.

Happy Valley Thursday card

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.