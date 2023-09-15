Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Sha Tin

Dream Winner

7.00 Sha Tin

2pts win

Hero Icon

8.00 Sha Tin

2pts win

Lean Hero

10.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Star local jockey Vincent Ho can bounce back after seven weeks on the injured list when partnering the unbeaten Dream Winner in the Class 2 5f sprint handicap (7.00) on a tricky ten-race card at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Ho was stretchered off with a fractured T5 vertebra, a fractured rib and concussion following a nasty race fall in Japan in late July, but now makes a late entrance to the new season with Dream Winner the clear stand-out in his book of four rides.

The Frankie Lor-trained Dream Winner has jumped his way up the ladder, progressing from Class 4 to Class 2 in just three runs, going up a massive 33 points in the ratings, and it is hard to predict the ceiling to his talent at this stage.

All his wins came over course and distance and were achieved by relatively wide margins. This is his toughest test, but weighted on the minimum because of the step up in grade, he will be hard to beat.

Douglas Whyte provides the main opposition in Carroll Street, another straight course specialist, with his five wins all coming on this track. In-form Lyle Hewitson, who has started the season well, has retained the ride.

Alexis Badel is 0-8 after two meetings but can open his account for the term aboard Hero Icon in the Class 4 6f handicap sprint (8.00) on the dirt. The five-year-old dropped to an attractive mark after failing to win in ten starts in his first season — all on turf — but, interestingly, he previously won a barrier trial on synthetic in his native New Zealand.

This is an open race, giving the Manfred Man-trained sprinter a sporting chance at value odds, and the Hugh Bowman-ridden Flying Dragon is the chief danger.

Bowman has eight decent rides, with the David Hayes-trained Lean Hero looking the best of them in the Class 4 7f handicap (10.10) following his encouraging second season in which the gelding won two of his eight starts.

He is a son of the brilliant Japanese all-rounder Maurice, who left a lasting impression on Hong Kong punters with his raids on the big international races several seasons ago. It appears a little of the sire’s ability has rubbed off on him. Master Hero is the main threat.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.00

2 Flying Dragon

11 Hero Icon

8.35

11 Pakistan Friend

12 President’s Choice

9.05

1 Dragon’s Luck

9 Greenwich

9.35

3 Dream Pursuer

8 Ka Ying Warrior

10.10

2 Lean Hero

6 Master Hero

10.45

2 Superb Boy

3 Hyper Dragon Ball

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Sha Tin pools with the Tote, Coral and Ladbrokes.

Sha Tin Sunday card

