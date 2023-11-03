Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Sha Tin

Straight Arron

8.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Pins Prince

8.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Green N White

9.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

Classy staying import Straight Arron has a chance to open his account for the season in the 1m1f Sa Sa Ladies' Purse (8.05), the feature on a tricky ten-race card at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The five-year-old went some way to living up to the tall reputation he brought from Australia when landing the 1m4f Queen Mother Memorial Cup in May. With two runs under his belt this campaign, he is ready to win again.

Before export, he really impressed when ploughing through the mud to take the Group 3 Carbine Club Stakes at Randwick in April 2022, but he has since shown in Hong Kong that he is not ground-dependent after producing some solid performances.

Straight Arron finished eighth behind California Spangle in the Group 2 Sha Tin Trophy last month, but he was only beaten by three lengths, and like many others in that race, he was doing his best work at the finish. That will have brought him on enormously in preparation for the big targets Caspar Fownes has in mind for the son of Fastnet Rock.

Encountered, who ran bravely for second in the Sha Tin Trophy, should run well again but there are other fascinating elements to the race. Money Catcher is honest and reliable at this level, yet top weight of 9st 9lb will make it hard, especially against Straight Arron, the progressive Super Sunny Sing who steps up in grade, and the capable Running Glory.

Zac Purton will be eager to further capitalise on rival Hugh Bowman’s absence with another attractive book of rides, headed by the in-form Green N White in the concluding Class 3 7f handicap (9.50).

Green N White aims for a hat-trick following two noteworthy wins over course and distance one class lower, and having been reasonably treated by the handicapper, he has excellent prospects. The Andrea Atzeni-ridden Circuit Mighty is his main threat.

Purton also has a big chance in the Class 4 7f handicap (8.40) as he rides the John Size-trained Pins Prince , who is handy in this grade and has been drawn well in stall one. Always Fluke, trained by Francis Lui, is next best in a competitive heat.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

4 Galaxy Witness

7 Happy Together

7.30

8 Super Wise Dragon

10 Natural Gold

8.05

2 Encountered,

4 Straight Arron

8.40

4 Always Fluke

5 Pins Prince

9.15

1 Beauty Crescent

10 Lady’s Choice

9.50

7 Green N White

8 Circuit Mighty

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5am

