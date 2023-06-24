Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Sha Tin

Tuchel 12:05 Sha Tin View Racecard Jky: Zac Purton Tnr: J Size Helios Express 13:10 Sha Tin View Racecard Jky: Zac Purton Tnr: J Size Taj Dragon 13:45 Sha Tin View Racecard Jky: Zac Purton Tnr: P C Ng

Zac Purton and John Size both have championship titles within their reach as the Hong Kong season enters its final weeks, and the jockey-trainer duo are poised to combine for more major wins on today’s ten-race card at Sha Tin.

Derby runner-up Tuchel heads their impressive list of chances as he contests the Group 3 Premier Plate (12.05) over 1m1f, a trip that should prove ideal for the durable son of Redwood.

The four-year-old finished third on his last start under topweight, on ground that had turned soft, but he should relish conditions this time and take advantage of a nice inside draw in stall four and a much lighter handicap weight of 8st 10lb.

In a tricky race in which a few are struggling to regain form, the danger may be the Danny Shum-trained Tourbillon Diamond, who before export had been placed in the Australian Derby at Randwick.

Size has his sights on a record 12th trainers’ title, which would see him pass George Moore, the Australian legend who rode Royal Palace to victory in the 1967 Epsom Derby before embarking on a successful training career in Hong Kong.

Size is six wins clear of Frankie Lor, who also has several chances today. Meanwhile, Purton sits at the top of the jockeys standings with 155 victories and remains on target to pass Joao Moreira’s record of 170 wins in a season.

Not only does he count Tuchel as a major chance, he can also land the 7f Group 3 Premier Cup (10.00) aboard the Size-trained Beauty Eternal.

The Starspangledbanner gelding did not quite see out the 1m2f Derby distance when narrowly beaten into third back in March and he is much more comfortable over shorter trips. This should prove ideal and he has his in-form stablemate Red Lion to beat.

Helios Express , another Size runner, impressed enough when second on his local debut to say he will take a hand in the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (1.10), particularly from his attractive inside draw of stall one. The capable Dragon’s Luck is his biggest threat.

Purton can finish the day on a high note aboard Taj Dragon for Pierre Ng in the Class 3 7f handicap (1.45). However, significant improvement is expected from Wings Of War, who is starting to find his feet.

Two years ago, Wings Of War won the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury when trained by Clive Cox.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

11.00

3 Forever Folks

9 Super Hong Kong

11.35

2 Golden Express

8 Beauty Charge

12.05

3 Tourbillon Diamond

5 Tuchel

12.35

3 Hong Kong Hall

9 Nicetobemet

1.10

2 Dragon’s Luck

6 Helios Express

1.45

3 Wings Of War

7 Taj Dragon

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Sha Tin pools with the Tote, Coral and Ladbrokes. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 9am.

Sha Tin Sunday card

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

