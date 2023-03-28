Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Wednesday

Shining Fortune

1.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Royal Bomb

2.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Youthful Deal

3.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

John Size can forge further clear in the trainers’ championship when he sends out the consistent in the 6f handicap (1.45) on an all-dirt card at Sha Tin.

Those with all-weather form should be followed, and while Shining Fortune could never be described as a specialist, he has a win and a third to his credit in three starts on the surface and should also be suited by the shape of the race.

But his trump card is an inside draw in stall one which will allow Karis Teetan to put the four-year-old in behind the speed and enable him to reverse the placings with The Multiplier and California Concord, who beat him over course and distance in a similar contest this month.

Size, who has recently returned from a fleeting visit to Dubai where his Sight Success finished fourth in the Al Quoz Sprint, is four wins clear of nearest rival Ricky Yiu in the trainers' championship (47-43). The Australian’s horses are in great form, and he also has a good each-way chance with Toronado Phantom in the 6f handicap (3.50).

Zac Purton is untouchable in his quest for a sixth jockeys’ title – he is 53 wins clear at the top – and the lightly raced should be another to add to his tally in the 6f handicap (3.15).

But Purton will need to get Youthful Deal away sharply from stall 11, which can be an awkward draw with such a short run to the first turn. The Frankie Lor-trained gelding has never been out of the first three on dirt and gives the impression he is still ahead of the handicapper.

The Caspar Fownes-trained The Rock, who has dropped in grade and has the benefit of apprentice Alfie Chan’s 5lb claim, could be worth including in forecasts. The distance is short of his preferred trip, but if the leaders go too quick in the first half of the race he will be finishing over the top of them.

Fownes seems to have found the key to , who will again be hard to beat in the 1m½f handicap (2.45), although Silvestre de Sousa’s mount Hava Nageela is strongly fancied and poses a real threat on his best Irish form.

Visiting Australian jockey Jamie Kah managed to get a tune out of Royal Bomb, who had been two years without a win before she partnered him to victory over a mile at this course in January. The gelding followed up with a good second for Kah a month later and is clearly competitive off his present mark.

Sha Tin Placepot

1.15

8 El Valiente

9 Gold Comet

1.45

5 Shining Fortune

10 The Multiplier

2.15

2 Emerging

12 Fortune President

2.45

3 Royal Bomb

4 Hava Nageela

3.15

1 The Rock

8 Youthful Deal

3.50

3 Campione

9 Toronado Phantom

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Wednesday is at 12.15pm.

