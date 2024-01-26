Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Eighty Light Years

8.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Star Mac

9.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Green N White

9.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

In theory, Lucky Sweynesse has a simple task in Sunday's Group 1 6f Centenary Sprint Cup (8.40) at Sha Tin as the recent announcement of his ranking as the world’s best sprinter is celebrated as a great achievement for Hong Kong racing.

Facing a collection of rivals he has consistently mastered – this time at level weights – should be straightforward. On international ratings, he would be giving Wellington 9lb, Sight Success 10lb, plus Courier Wonder and Lucky With You 11lb if the race were a handicap.

But a tendency to be slow to muster early speed at the start of his races is a slight flaw, and drawn in the middle (stall 5) of a 13-runner field, it becomes more of a concern. All eyes will be on how he begins and where Zac Purton positions him in the first furlong.

Lucky Sweynesse should have Wellington and Sight Success covered, and also Victor The Winner, who returns to his pet distance after disappointing over 5f. Courier Wonder is a first Group 1 runner for Mark Newnham after transferring from John Size.

But the one to include in the forecast with the favourite is Lucky With You, who has been racing conspicuously well since joining Frankie Lor from David Hayes, as most notably seen with his last start second to Lucky Sweynesse in the Hong Kong Sprint last month when only three-quarters of a length separated them.

These are interesting times for Hayes as he restocks and develops new talent in his stable. The former champion trainer has two excellent chances on the card, headed by four-year-old Star Mac in the Class 3 mile handicap (9.15).

The gelding should benefit from the change of jockey, from Derek Leung to Karis Teetan, whose busy style should see him closer the pace from stall 3.

Hayes’s other notable jockey booking is visiting Jamie Kah for Gallant Crown in the Class 4 mile handicap (7.00), which should also bring improvement.

Purton has his usual impressive book of rides, and although the Ricky Yiu-trained Green N White should oblige in the Class 3 7f handicap (9.50), another of his well-fancied mounts Gorgeous Win may find Eighty Light Years too strong in the Class 3 6f handicap (8.05).

Benno Hung’s Eighty Light Years, an Australian import, won twice on country tracks in Victoria and is still well-handicapped despite a ratings hike for his convincing win last time out. Jerry Chau will claim 2lb.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

4 Gallant Crown

13 Horse Of Good Luck

7.35

6 Telecom Dragon

7 Patch Of Theta

8.05

9 Gorgeous Win

11 Eighty Light Years

8.40

1 Lucky Sweynesse

5 Lucky With You

9.15

8 Aestheticism

13 Star Mac

9.50

5 Master Of Fortune

8 Green N White

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin is at 5am.

Sha Tin card

