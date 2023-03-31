Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Happy For All

8.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Winning Steps

8.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Escape Route

10.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

Trainer Pierre Ng is set to continue an impressive run of success in his first season with a licence by saddling in the Class 4 1m2f handicap (8.40) at Sha Tin tomorrow.

Ng, 39, has achieved much already, sending out 28 winners at a strike rate of eight per cent, and saddling a runner at the recent Dubai World Cup meeting — established speedster Duke Wai, who finished a creditable fifth in the Al Quoz Sprint.

But Winning Steps represents a different type of achievement, having taken seven runs to break his duck but one with a pedigree that says he should improve with experience and time. He is a son of Pierro, a Golden Slipper winner, who has sired Derby and Oaks winners.

Winning Steps ran on strongly from mid-division to win over 1m1f for Alexis Badel last time, getting home by a head. Considering his anticipated progression, going up 5lb in the ratings is viewed as reasonable treatment from the handicapper.

The consistent Flying Mojito has been deserted by Zac Purton, who switches to topweight Incanto Prepared, down a grade after more than two seasons in Class 3. Derek Leung picks up the ride on Flying Mojito, who has solid place claims.

Purton is in great demand this weekend, and not just in Hong Kong. He also has nine booked mounts, including four in Group 1s, on the big Saturday card at Randwick in Sydney. But back on his own patch at Sha Tin, Purton’s best winning chance is arguably the Jamie Richards-trained Happy For All in the Class 4 7f handicap (8.10).

Happy For All notched a surprise win at long odds on his debut but there were excuses when he was subsequently beaten into seventh in a similar race a month later. He blundered badly at the start and again in running, so that performance is best forgotten. Helene Wisdom Star is his biggest danger this time.

Australian jockey Luke Currie has picked up a new ride in Escape Route, who is racing well enough to make it back-to-back wins when contesting the Class 3 1m1f handicap (10.50). Currie made headlines when winning the rich All Star Mile onboard Mr Brightside during a lightning visit to Melbourne two weeks ago.

Trainer John Size has booked the in-form Currie to take over from visitor Damian Lane, who was aboard when Escape Route won over 1m2f on his last start. He has gone up 6lb for that, which is not unreasonable.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.10

2 Happy For All

3 Helene Wisdom Star

8.40

2 Flying Mojito

4 Winning Steps

9.10

5 June Planet

8 Romantic Laos

9.40

4 Chiu Chow Spirit

6 Seasons Bliss

10.15

9 Brave Dreams

10 Wonder Kit

10.50

2 Alacrity

4 Escape Route

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.45am.

