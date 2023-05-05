Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Golden Express

8.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Straight Arron

9.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Mighty Stride

10.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Hong Kong Derby fifth can continue his climb to the elite division by taking the Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup (9.35) at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The Queen Mother, a 1m4f handicap, is one of only three races on the calendar run over this distance – surely a comment on the buying bias towards sprinters and milers adopted by the majority of owners and trainers – yet there are 12 runners.

Straight Arron is one of six horses out of the handicap and is officially 4lb wrong at the weights, but a case can be made that he is still on an attractive mark in receiving 20lb from the much-travelled Russian Emperor, who comes here off the back of two defeats in Dubai.

Caspar Fownes believes Straight Arron would have gone close to winning the Derby, in which he was beaten two lengths, had the Classic been run at a decent pace, and the trainer will be hoping for a stronger gallop this time.

Straight Arron has never raced beyond 1m2f, but his dam Imperial Lass is by the Montjeu stallion Tavistock out of a Zabeel mare, so there is plenty of stamina in the pedigree. With rain in the forecast, it is also reassuring that last year the gelding won on the heaviest ground seen at Randwick in years.

Fownes is also represented in the Queen Mother by last year’s winner Senor Toba, a recent flop in Doha and Dubai, and Columbus County, who has been hard to place and has not won in two and a half years.

The Tony Cruz-trained Five G Patch, another racing from out of the handicap, is the danger and will be at longer odds than several more established types. Butterfield, the 2021 winner, is also one for multiples.

Zac Purton has his usual collection of high-quality rides, with in the Class 2 6f handicap (8.35) appearing the best. The John Size-trained four-year-old steps up a grade after easily winning his last two outings and is expected to take it in his stride, despite a 10lb ratings hike.

The best bet on this 11-race card can be found in the closing Class 3 7f handicap (10.45) in the shape of , who attempts his fourth win from six starts. From stall one, he should be up on the pace all the way. Majestic Colour, who is still untapped, is his danger.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.00

1 Baby Crystal

5 Watch Buddy

8.35

7 Golden Express

8 Goko Win

9.05

3 Forerunner

4 Golden Bull

9.35

8 Straight Arron

10 Five G Patch

10.10

5 Invincible Sage

14 Red Elegance

10.45

3 Majestic Colour

4 Mighty Stride

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.30am.

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.