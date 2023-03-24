Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Galvanic

8.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Excellent Fighter

9.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Seasons Wit

9.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

First-season trainer Jamie Richards, who is fast making a favourable impression, can build on that bright start at Sunday's ten-race fixture at Sha Tin, where he has several good chances headed by in the 7f handicap (8.10).

Richards, 33, a multiple champion in his native New Zealand, has quickly found his way around the Hong Kong system. His horses are well placed and well prepared and he has already sent out 20 winners at a strike-rate of 9.8 per cent.

Galvanic looks to have plenty of potential but it is unfortunate he has again been drawn wide (13 of 14), which presents jockey Vincent Ho with a challenge. However, from the glimpses we have seen, his three-year-old partner might still prevail. He ran on for second over 6f on his most recent outing, also from a wide draw, and should appreciate the step up in trip.

Galvanic's background is interesting. He was a cheap A$30,000 purchase at the Adelaide Magic Millions sale before being trained by the Freedmans in Melbourne. He clearly showed enough at home to be snapped up as an unraced import for Hong Kong.

His danger is the Michael Chang-trained Lost Child, who produced a big run to finish fourth on only his second outing when coming from well back over course and distance.

Hugh Bowman has remained loyal, which is a positive. Richards’ other big hope on the day is , who will be hard to beat in the 5f handicap (9.40), in which he meets some handy sprinters.

The son of Capitalist was narrowly beaten on his debut over the Happy Valley 5f course and now looks set to break through locally. Drawn well in stall nine, the three-year-old should enjoy a perfect run throughout.

In Australia, he was never out of the first three in five starts, though he had to travel to Adelaide to actually win a race. Nicconi County, also drawn attractively (12), is his danger.

Trainer Ricky Yiu has his team in outstanding form and is another likely to enhance his recent record by taking the 6f handicap sprint (9.10). He should again show his liking for the trip.

The gelding has gone up 8lb for winning by two and a half lengths over course and distance last time, but that rise in the handicap might not be enough to halt his progress. Beauty Inspire looks next best in a tough race.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

8.10

5 Galvanic

8 Lost Child

8.40

2 Owners' Praise

4 Eighteen Palms

9.10

5 Beauty Inspire

10 Excellent Fighter

9.40

4 Nicconi County

8 Seasons Wit

10.15

3 The Best Peach

4 Happy Together

10.50

3 Solid Impact

4 Beauty Missile

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.45am.

