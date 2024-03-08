Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Lucky Sweynesse

8.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Stellar Express

8.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

La City Blanche

9.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

James McDonald is reunited with Lucky Sweynesse , the world’s top-rated sprinter, who steps back up to 7f in attempting back-to-back wins in the Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (8.05) at Sha Tin.

The New Zealand-born jockey takes over from Zac Purton, who has been aboard for 11 of Lucky Sweynesse’s 15 wins, but McDonald was in the saddle for the five-year-old’s comfortable victory in this race last year.

After winning the Hong Kong Sprint in December, Lucky Sweynesse’s crown slipped a little when he finished only sixth in the Centenary Sprint Cup. However, he endured a wretched run throughout, finding it impossible to get a clear passage in the home straight.

Not for the first time, the gelding found it hard to muster early speed to get a handy position and again this proved costly. The step back up in trip is both timely and welcome, and should see him back in the winner’s enclosure, although the Purton-ridden Beauty Eternal looks a real threat.

It could be argued that Beauty Eternal, like Lucky Sweynesse, is going to relish the trip, but with the John Size-trained gelding, it is a case of dropping back in distance. He started favourite when third in the Hong Kong Derby last year and comes to this off the back of a fine second to Voyage Bubble in the Stewards’ Cup over a mile.

Another to consider for the multiples is Andrea Atzeni’s in-form mount Lucky With You, who has finished runner-up in Group 1 sprints on his last two starts, though it should be noted his record beyond 6f is not impressive.

Purton and Size can combine for a win with lightly raced Stellar Express in the Class 3 5f handicap (8.40), in which the French import is tipped to reverse the placings with Baby Crystal, who took advantage of a huge pull in the weights to score last time.

Stellar Express has had two barrier trials since his only Hong Kong start last month and should be sharp enough to make better use of his attractive high draw in stall ten. He won three races in France for Francis Graffard, proving himself a decent handicapper.

Tony Cruz has his horses running well and can capitalise on that good form with La City Blanche , who will appreciate the return to his favoured 1m1f trip in the Class 2 handicap (9.15). Angus Chung claims a handy 5lb, which he will need to hold off Five G Patch.

Sha Tin Placepot

7.00

1 Star Club

9 Massive Talent

7.30

3 Golden Rise

7 Patch Of Theta

8.05

1 Lucky Sweynesse

3 Beauty Eternal

8.40

4 Stellar Express

6 Baby Crystal

9.15

2 Five G Patch

6 La City Blanche

9.50

4 Giddy Up

5 Karma

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.00am.

Sha Tin Sunday card

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.