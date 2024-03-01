Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Must Go

Helios Express has looked ultra smart in winning five of his seven starts and is a worthy favourite for the Hong Kong Classic Cup (8.05), second leg of the four-year-old Triple Crown, at Sha Tin on Sunday.

But the one nagging worry is whether he will settle well enough to run a strong 1m1f, the longest trip he has attempted. Being by crack miler Toronado, out of a dam whose family are predominantly sprinting-bred, there are doubts.

Hugh Bowman, who rode the John Size-trained gelding to wins over a mile on his last two starts, wants him to relax more than when he landed the Classic Mile last time. From stall two, he should drop on to the box seat behind the leader, but then he must switch off. That’s the challenge.

Helios Express is seven points and more clear of the field on ratings, with his main danger, stablemate Ensued, 17 points behind him and already a winner over 1m2f. Ryan Moore is booked for Ensued, which is a vote of confidence in itself.

This Classic Cup line-up has plenty of depth, with other major chances being the Danny Shum-trained Chill Chibi, who is four from six and having his first start at Sha Tin, and the David Hayes-trained Star Mac, who, like many others, is being prepped for the Hong Kong Derby later in the month.

Moore has taken only three rides – all trained by Size – and apart from Ensued, his best chance is Must Go in the Class 4 6f sprint handicap (7.30), with the three-year-old faring better with the draw. This time he starts from the inside (stall 1).

He was mentioned in the stewards' report after his last start when he finished sixth after being trapped wide without cover for most of the race, which ruined his winning chance. It should be a different story here. His danger Sky Heart (drawn 13) should arrive late.

Size also has excellent prospects with Magnificent Nine in the Class 3 7f handicap (9.50), the nightcap on the ten-race card. The draw is again the key factor and this lightly raced Australian import should be up on the speed all the way for Zac Purton.

Caspar Fownes stretches his promising Noble Pursuit out to 1m2f for the first time in the Class 3 handicap (9.15), and provided the pace is decent, he should hit the line strongly for Bowman. Moore is aboard the main threat Simple Hedge.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

1 I Give

6 Lady’s Choice

7.30

6 Must Go

7 Sky Heart

8.05

1 Helios Express

4 Ensued

8.40

4 Galaxy Patch

10 Carroll Street

9.15

2 Simple Hedge

6 Noble Pursuit

9.50

6 Superb Kid

11 Magnificent Nine

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5am.

